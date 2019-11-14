Roku has a treat in store for shoppers this Black Friday, offering significant discounts on the Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra. But wait, there’s more — the manufacturer is throwing in a free three-month subscription to both Hulu and Pandora Premium with every order.

You don’t have to wait for the shopping bonanza to arrive on November 29 to take advantage of the offers, though. The Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku Streaming Stick+ will be discounted from November 24, while the Roku Ultra will be on sale from November 28, running through Cyber Monday.

Here’s a closer look at the discounts and their all-important dates:

Roku Smart Soundbar: $150 ($30 off) | November 24 – December 7

$150 ($30 off) | November 24 – December 7 Roku Streaming Stick+: $30 ($20 off) | November 24 – December 2

$30 ($20 off) | November 24 – December 2 Roku Ultra: $50 ($50 off) | November 28 – December 2

Plus, Roku will use Black Friday to launch new two new devices in Walmart’s brick-and-mortar stores — the first being the first Roku TV in the retailer’s Onn brand, which will come in three versions: A 40-inch Full HD ($100), 50-inch 4K Ultra HD ($150), and 58-inch 4K Ultra HD ($200).

Similar to TCL’s Roku TVs, the Onn Roku TV comes equipped with Roku OS for one-click access to thousands of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and it can be hooked up to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, where it can be controlled through voice commands.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also planning to launch a limited-edition Roku SE set-top box that will be sold both in-store and online at Walmart from November 28 for just $18. You’ll need to act fast to snag this one, though — there isn’t an awful lot of stock available, and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Roku won’t be the only manufacturer offering discounts on streaming hardware. Here’s just some of the hardware we think will be discounted, based on what we saw reduced during earlier shopping events, lifted from our list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming device deals:

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Apple TV HD

Apple TV 4K

Google Chromecast (3rd Gen)

Google Chromecast Ultra

Nvidia Shield TV

Want to find out more about what will be on sale this Black Friday 2019? Peruse our list of the best Black Friday sales. More interested in Cyber Monday 2019? We have a list for that, too. Rather see what’s on sale right now? Head over to our Deals Hub, or follow DT Deals on Twitter.

