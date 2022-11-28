Even though Black Friday is over, there are still a lot of great Roku Cyber Monday deals to take advantage of, and we’ve collected some of the best. If you aren’t familiar with Roku, we’ve done a breakdown of the service, but the quick and dirty of it is that it’s one of the best smart TV platforms around and an excellent replacement if you aren’t happy with whichever smart TV platform you have. Not only that, but it has its own Roku Channel that’s packed with programming, although it does have advertising. Nonetheless, it’s an excellent service and a great platform, so let’s check out the variety of ways you can access it with some great deals to match.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K — $25, was $50

Easily one of the most affordable streaming sticks on the market is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and even more so with one of these excellent Roku Cyber Monday deals. With the ability to plug into the whole Roku ecosystem, this little device is of great value, especially since you get Roku’s own custom channel. Roku throws in a remote with a microphone so that you can look through everything available with even more ease. The stick also has a great processor that makes the overall experience relatively smooth.

Roku Ultra (2022) — $70, was $100

Taking it a step up, the Roku Ultra is what you want if you need to have all the bells and whistles, including HDR and Dolby Vision, for this 2022 model. Not only do you get that, but the larger device also means a better processor and even better performance than you get with a Roku stick, which is a big deal if you’re somebody who likes to flip through a lot of content. Plus, the remote you get with the Roku Ultra is customizable, which we love, and even has a 3.5mm jack to plug some headphones into. That means you don’t need to worry about wireless connecting or bothering other people in the house with TV noises. If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem yet and are torn between this and the Apple TV, then take a look at our breakdown between the Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra to help you decide. However, we think the Roku Ultra is easily one of the best Cyber Monday deals for streaming devices.

Roku Streambar — $80, was $130

It can sometimes be difficult when setting up your home theater system and needing a few different devices, like a TV and a soundbar. Luckily, Roku has thought of that and has made its own Roku Streambar that combines its streaming device with a soundbar. While the audio isn’t the best, it’s much better than the stock speakers you’d get with most TVs, and even better, it’s nice and small, so it’s great if you live in a dorm or studio apartment and don’t have much space. You’ll also be happy to note that it still has both 4K and HDR streaming, and it’s great remote with voice control. Overall, this is the coolest Roku Cyber Monday deal that’s a combination device and well worth grabbing if you’re also looking through TV deals.

Roku Streambar Pro — $160, was $180

Of course, if you want much better audio, then the Roku Streambar Pro comes at twice the price and more than twice the size. That said, don’t expect the same audio quality as something explicitly made to be a soundbar, as you would find with some of these Cyber Monday soundbar deals. The Streambar Pro focuses more on the mid and low ranges, which makes sense because the mid-range is where vocals lie, and bass is always handy in films. Unfortunately, it doesn’t translate as well to music, which isn’t a dealbreaker if you only want a TV soundbar. Otherwise, it’s the same excellent device as before, including 4K, HDR, and a voice control remote. It even integrates with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, which is impressive for this price point.

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV — $240, was $340

There are a lot of excellent Cyber Monday TV deals floating out there, but if you want the cheapest and best bang for your buck, this TCL 50-inch 4-series is a great option. Besides being a 4K TV, it can also handle HDR content, although it is definitely on the lower end of HDR quality, which is fair, given the price range. Of course, it comes with the Roku platform built in, so you get all the benefits of a Roku stick without losing an HDMI slot. There are also some nice additions, such as using Apple AirPlay and an eARC HDMI port for your soundbar or other home theater system.

Hisense 65-inch Class U6GR Series 4K Roku Smart TV — $500, was $800

If you aren’t familiar with Hisense, it’s a company that specializes in making high-quality and budget-oriented TVs, although in the last few years it’s started encroaching on the premium market. For example, you have this Hisense U6GR Series, probably one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find on a TV with quantum dot technology. It’s not quite the same as Samsung’s QLED, but ULED is still relatively good, especially at this size. Not only that, but Hisense has packed in Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10, and HLG, the latter of which is the standard used by most sports broadcasters, so this is a great TV if you like to watch sports. That said, the base refresh rate is only 60Hz, but it has Motion Rate 240, a frame-smoothing technology that tries to re-create a higher frame rate. Of course, it’s also a Roku TV and has all the features we’ve discussed so far, and if you want one of the best Roku Cyber Monday deals on a big-screen TV, this is the one to go for.

TCL 75-inch Class 5-Series 4K Roku Smart TV — $800, was $1,100

The TCL 5-series is one step below TCL’s highest-end TVs, and we’re quite impressed at the value offered here. Besides being purely gargantuan, this 75-inch TV has a QLED panel, so you’ll get top-level contrast and color reproduction. It also sports the latest HDR, such as Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HDR 10+, and HLG, so you have all the different standards covered. It also has full-array dimming that gives it better brightness control over the image. The 60Hz isn’t too bad, especially if you don’t plan to do much gaming on this TV.

