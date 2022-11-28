 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday: Stream Disney+, Netflix, and more with this $18 accessory

Noah McGraw
By
Roku Express 4K+
Roku

Cyber Monday is your chance to check off a bunch of products on your tech shopping list while saving a ton of money. If you’ve ever wanted to add a Roku to your home theater setup, this is your chance. Right now you can grab the Roku Express for only $18 at Best Buy, a $12 discount from its usual $30.

Why you should buy the Roku Express

The Roku Express is a streaming stick that gives any TV access to the Roku platform. If your TV doesn’t have smart TV capabilities, or you just want to consolidate all your streaming platforms into one place, the Roku is a great option. There’s barely any setup involved. Just plug it in and you’ll be off to the streaming races in a matter of minutes. It connects via HDMI cable, so it’ll work with any modern TV, whether or not it has a USB port. It’s designed to be taped to the bottom of your TV with a command strip (included in the package), so it will just look like an extension of your TV’s frame. You can easily hide all the wires behind your TV so everything stays neat and clean.

You can stream from all your favorite sites on the Roku. That means Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney+ all at your fingertips. You can even bring in some more niche sites like Shudder for horror or the Criterion Channel for classic film. Of course, you’ll need subscriptions to each site. You do get a lot of free movies and TV shows streamed straight through the Roku Channel just for owning the device.

The Roku Express is one of the more affordable Roku options and doesn’t include 4K streaming. If your TV runs at 1080p, this isn’t an issue for you; in fact it’s the perfect model. If you’re not sure what 4K is or if you have it, you can usually find out in your TV’s settings menu. If you want to upgrade, you’ll have to grab the Roku Express 4K+. If you don’t have a 4K TV and want one, Cyber Monday TV deals are a great excuse to upgrade.

The Roku Express is down to only $18 at Best Buy as part of Cyber Monday deals. If it’s been on your shopping list, grab it now and save an easy $12.

