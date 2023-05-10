For anyone looking to upgrade their streaming setup at home, Walmart has the deal for you. Today, you can buy the Roku Express HD for $24 instead of $29. Sure, that’s a modest saving of $5 but that works out at 17% off making it an ideal time to buy. Alternatively, you can buy the instead of $37 if you’d prefer a 4K image. Let’s take a look at why the Roku Express HD is such great value.

Why you should buy the Roku Express HD

The Roku Express HD has always been fantastic value for what it offers, so while on sale, it’s even more tempting. If you’re still catching up on what is Roku, it’s one of the earliest companies to adopt web-based streaming into a self-contained app and it’s done well to continue to be relevant now. Through the Roku Express HD, you get a seamless HD streaming experience that’s faster than ever. It’s simple to use to stream a huge selection of free, live, and premium TV with 300+ free live TV channels along with Roku Originals via the Roku Channel.

It takes seconds to set up with a guided setup that takes no effort at all. Just plug it in your TV and you’re good to go. A simple remote also offers only the buttons you truly need with shortcuts to popular services like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. A customizable home screen means you can easily set things just how you like them so you only see your favorites before digging in deeper to find other options. The Roku Express HD works with all your favorite voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google with other facilities like private listening on mobile also benefiting you. It’s hardly surprising that Roku features among some of the best streaming devices around.

Usually priced at $29, the Roku Express HD is currently down to $24 for a limited time only at Walmart. While $5 may not sound like much, it means you’re saving 17% off a great quality streaming device. If you’ve been considering buying one for a while, this is your chance. You won’t regret it.

