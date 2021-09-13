If you’ve recently purchased from 4K TV deals, perhaps alongside soundbar deals, but you’re not happy with the user interface, you might want to buy a streaming device, which will also allow non-smart TVs to access online apps such as streaming services. If you’re interested, you should start your search by taking a look at the Roku deals that are currently available, as the Roku platform and its streaming devices have received rave reviews.

Staples is currently offering discounts on a pair of Roku streaming devices. You can purchase the Roku Premiere, originally priced at $35, for $28 after a $7 discount, while the price of the Roku Express 4K Plus has been slashed by $10, bringing its price down to $30 from its original price of $40.

The Roku Premiere grants access to the Roku platform by connecting to your TV’s HDMI port and your home’s Wi-Fi network. From there, you can customize the home screen to feature your preferred streaming services, as well as The Roku Channel, which offers free content for you to watch. You can also make changes to your home screen through the Roku app, which may also function as a remote or a keyboard, and enables private listening by connecting headphones to your smartphone.

The Roku Premiere is very easy to set up. All you need is to plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and a power source, and the onscreen instructions will walk you through a quick process. Continuing the simplicity is its remote, which has all the buttons that you need to operate the streaming device. The Roku Premiere supports up to 4K HDR quality, so you can maximize your 4K TV’s screen, and it works with Apple’s AirPlay and Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant.

If you’re on the hunt for a streaming device, you just can’t go wrong with the Roku Premiere. It’s an even better option with Staples’ $7 discount that makes it more affordable at just $28, from its original price of $35. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want the Roku Premiere plugged into your TV as soon as possible, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

The Roku Express 4K Plus, like the Roku Premiere, enables access to the Roku platform, with all the same benefits. The streaming device also supports HD, 4K, and HDR picture quality, with the same easy setup and the remote that’s very easy to use. It’s also compatible with the Roku app, AirPlay, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

The main reason to go with the Roku Express 4K Plus over the Roku Premiere is that it features dual-band wireless. Even with multiple devices connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network, the streaming devices ensures fast connections and a smooth streaming experience. You won’t experience lag even when everyone around the house is using the internet.

For a household that’s heavy on internet-connected devices, you should go for the Roku Express 4K Plus. It’s available from Staples for just $30, after a $10 discount to its original price of $40. The deal may disappear at any moment, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Roku Express 4K Plus, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

