Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Before you buy a streaming device, check out these great Roku deals

By

If you’ve recently purchased from 4K TV deals, perhaps alongside soundbar deals, but you’re not happy with the user interface, you might want to buy a streaming device, which will also allow non-smart TVs to access online apps such as streaming services. If you’re interested, you should start your search by taking a look at the Roku deals that are currently available, as the Roku platform and its streaming devices have received rave reviews.

Staples is currently offering discounts on a pair of Roku streaming devices. You can purchase the Roku Premiere, originally priced at $35, for $28 after a $7 discount, while the price of the Roku Express 4K Plus has been slashed by $10, bringing its price down to $30 from its original price of $40.

Roku Premiere – $28, was $35

Roku Express 4K Plus – $30, was $40

Roku Premiere – $28, was $35

The Roku Premiere streaming device with its remote.

The Roku Premiere grants access to the Roku platform by connecting to your TV’s HDMI port and your home’s Wi-Fi network. From there, you can customize the home screen to feature your preferred streaming services, as well as The Roku Channel, which offers free content for you to watch. You can also make changes to your home screen through the Roku app, which may also function as a remote or a keyboard, and enables private listening by connecting headphones to your smartphone.

The Roku Premiere is very easy to set up. All you need is to plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and a power source, and the onscreen instructions will walk you through a quick process. Continuing the simplicity is its remote, which has all the buttons that you need to operate the streaming device. The Roku Premiere supports up to 4K HDR quality, so you can maximize your 4K TV’s screen, and it works with Apple’s AirPlay and Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant.

If you’re on the hunt for a streaming device, you just can’t go wrong with the Roku Premiere. It’s an even better option with Staples’ $7 discount that makes it more affordable at just $28, from its original price of $35. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want the Roku Premiere plugged into your TV as soon as possible, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

Roku Express 4K Plus – $30, was $40

The Roku Express 4K Plus with remote on a wooden surface.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Roku Express 4K Plus, like the Roku Premiere, enables access to the Roku platform, with all the same benefits. The streaming device also supports HD, 4K, and HDR picture quality, with the same easy setup and the remote that’s very easy to use. It’s also compatible with the Roku app, AirPlay, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

The main reason to go with the Roku Express 4K Plus over the Roku Premiere is that it features dual-band wireless. Even with multiple devices connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network, the streaming devices ensures fast connections and a smooth streaming experience. You won’t experience lag even when everyone around the house is using the internet.

For a household that’s heavy on internet-connected devices, you should go for the Roku Express 4K Plus. It’s available from Staples for just $30, after a $10 discount to its original price of $40. The deal may disappear at any moment, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Roku Express 4K Plus, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Roku deals

Staples is offering significant savings when you purchase the Roku Premiere and Roku Express 4K Plus, especially if you buy multiples for all the TVs in your home. However, if you want to take a look at other Roku models or check out the discounts from other retailers, we’ve gathered some of the best Roku deals that are currently available to give you an idea on what to expect.

Roku Ultra 2020 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote

$92 $100
Support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos guarantees you're future-proofed, while the voice-based remote and included earbuds enable private listening.
Buy at Amazon

40-inch TCL 3-Series FHD Roku TV

$233 $350
The 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku Smart TV is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to utility and quality. While it doesn't have 4K resolution, if you don't need it, then this puppy definitely delivers.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Premiere

$38 $39
The Roku Premiere is the cheapest way to get 4K, and buying it refurbished can save you a bit more.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+

$40 $50
Roku's Streaming Stick+ is one of our favorite media streamers. At this price, it's a no-brainer, with its simple interface, thousands of apps, great search capabilities, and fast performance.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K QLED TV

$1,200 $1,500
This TV from TCL's 5 series has QLED technology for a stunning picture that is rich, deep, and colorful. The Roku operating system provides easy access to your favorite streaming services.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+

$29 $35
Get the slim profile of a Roku Express with 4K streaming capabilities to let you watch high-definition content. This stick supports HDR too, so your content will look fantastic.
Buy at Walmart
