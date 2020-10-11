Roku Prime Day deals are in full swing

With the arrival of Amazon’s Prime Day there are loads of amazing deals to be had, and we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals for you, detailing bargains at Amazon on all sorts of electronics. But it’s not only headphones, TVs, and laptops that are on sale — there’s also an entire week, from October 11 to October 17, during which streaming device manufacturer Roku is offering discounts on accessories that can turn your dumb old TV into a shiny smart TV for less than fifty dollars. Don’t miss these fantastic Roku deals.

Roku Express — $22, was $30

The Roku Express is a simple, easy-to-use device which plugs into the back of your TV and has a very simple setup process. Once it’s up and running you can enjoy HD streaming of TV, news, sports, and movies, and you can control it using the included remote control and hook it up using the included HDMI cable. It’s compatible with all your favorite streaming services, like Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, and you can also connect the box to the Roku app for iOS or Android to enable yourself to control the streaming experience from your phone and use it as a remote. At just $22, down by $8 for Prime Day, this is the simplest, easiest, and cheapest way to start streaming in high definition on your TV.

Roku Premiere — $28, was $40

The Roku Premiere offers the same functionality as the Roku Express, but it also supports streaming of 4K content and HDR content. So you can watch movies, sports, and more in fantastically high quality that is perfect for larger TVs or home theater setups. It comes with the same remote control and HDMI cable, plus app support, and with $12 off for Prime Day its price is down to $28.

If you have a larger space and you’re looking for a streaming device option that supports a larger wireless range, you can try out the Roku Streaming Stick+. This has the same options as the Express and the Premiere, but with four times the wireless range and an enhanced remote. That makes it ideal for spaces like basements where other streaming devices might struggle to cover the entire space. With $12 off for Prime Day, you can pick up a Streaming Stick+ for $38 this weekend.

Should you buy a Roku streaming device on Prime Day?

The short answer is yes. Amazon has said that items discounted on Prime Day will not be cheaper on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. This makes Prime Day the best time to buy that Roku streaming device you’ve been holding out for, and considering these exact offers will run through October 17, there’s no harm in snapping them up right now — they won’t be cheaper on October 13 or October 14.

