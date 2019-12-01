So look, we get that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about the sales. Getting great products for massive discounts is obviously the reason we’ve become obsessed with these annual events. But we would be very much remiss if we didn’t point out that the best Black Friday deal — and by extension, the best Cyber Monday deal — we’ve found isn’t a sale at all. It’s the Roku SE, a Roku model that is exclusive to Walmart and its regular price is just $18.

Let us repeat that: $18. For a Roku streaming media player. It is undoubtedly a basic Roku device, lacking in some of the bells and whistles of some of the company’s more sophisticated streamers, but it’s also true that the SE is officially the least expensive streaming media you can buy right now — sale or no sale. It’s even cheaper than both the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale price of $20 on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The Roku SE might be cheap, but it still has everything you need to make your dumb TV a capable streaming powerhouse. The Roku OS runs the show, and it has a catalog of over 5,000 channels (Roku-speak for streaming apps). Everything is here: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, etc. It’s even got the Apple TV app in case you’re looking to try out the new Apple TV+ streaming service.

The included remote control is one of the best. It’s easy to use and has a simple button layout that gives you just what you need to control your streaming content and nothing more. You won’t get 4K, HDR, or Dolby Atmos for this price, but if you’re looking for a way to binge shows in your bedroom or perhaps the cottage, you probably don’t need these features anyway.

The Roku SE is compatible with Roku’s free app for iOS and Android, which dramatically extends what you can do with the device. The app acts as a secondary remote, mimicking all of the physical remote’s functions. It also lets you use your phone’s headphones to privately listen to whatever content is playing on the Roku SE — perfect for when you don’t want to keep your partner awake with your marathon watching sessions.

The app also lets you cast content from your phone to your Roku. Got photos or video clips you’d like to share on the big screen for all to see? Just fire up the Roku SE and the Roku app and you’re good to go.

Did we mention it’s just $18?

