Make any TV smart with a Roku Streaming Stick 4K – now just $25

Aaron Mamiit
By
Roku Streaming Stick 4K.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

To upgrade a non-smart TV into a smart TV, or if you’re regretting your purchase from early Black Friday TV deals because you don’t like the interface, you need to purchase a streaming device like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It’s already affordable at its original price of $49, but as part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday sale, it’s even cheaper at just $25, following a $24 discount. It’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase as fast as possible though, because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Do you have a non-smart TV that you don’t want to get rid of, for whatever reason? Is the operating system of your smart TV too cluttered or too outdated to access today’s most popular apps? The solution to both of these problems is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is listed among Digital Trends’ best streaming devices because it’s affordable and easy to use. You’ll get the best possible quality in the content that you want to watch as it supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, which bring the cinematic viewing experience into your living room. You just need to insert the streaming device into your TV’s HDMI port, plug it into a power supply, and follow the on-screen instruction to set it up.

At the heart of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the Roku platform, which enables access to all the popular streaming services, and features an easy-to-navigate but customizable home screen where you can place your favorite shows and channels. It also works with devices that are powered by voice assistants like Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to search for content, launch apps, and control playback.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is already down to its Black Friday price of $25 on Walmart, nearly half its sticker price of $49 after a $24 discount. You don’t have to look any further than this offer if you need a streaming device, as it’s one of the best Black Friday deals that you can already shop right now. Take advantage of this bargain while avoiding the rush that the shopping holiday brings by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

