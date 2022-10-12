With so many smart TVs out there, it’s easy to forget that many folks still have ‘dumb’ TVs or don’t want to use their TV’s smart TV platform. That’s where standalone streaming devices like Roku sticks come in, allowing you to add some serious smarts to your TV or move to a different smart TV platform. Luckily, there are some great Best Buy Prime Day deals on Roku sticks, like this Roku 4k stick that’s going for just $30 at Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Up to even just last year, getting a 4k streaming device could easily cost you nearly a hundred dollars, and yet the Roku Streaming Stick 4K gives you that for far less, and if that wasn’t enough, you get a few more extra features on top of that as well. For example, it has both HDR and HDR10+, which many streaming sticks don’t, and, assuming your TV is compatible, it gives you the ability to run HDR content as if you were on the TV’s native smart platform. It also supports DTS Surround Sound, so if you’re one of the folks who like to have great audio, you get that as well.

It also has many great convenience features, such as the quad-core processor, which lets the stick start almost immediately and gives you a great menu experience without much lag or latency. The remote also has an embedded microphone so you can control your TV by remote, and if you don’t even want to use a remote, the stick works with all the major voice assistants. You’ll likely notice that there’s no Ethernet port, and that’s because the Roku Streaming Stick has a long-range Wi-Fi receiver, so you can connect wirelessly with a better signal, even if your router is somewhat distant from the TV.

Overall, the Roku Streaming Stick 4k is great if you need an alternative streaming platform for your TV, and this deal from Best Buy bringing it down from $50 to $30 means you get to pocket $20. That said, if you don’t want to use a streaming stick, look at our roundup of the best Roku TVs of 2022 and the other Prime Day deals for some more options.

