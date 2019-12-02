You can add a full-blown smart TV operating system to any HDMI-bearing display you have with streaming products like the Roku Streaming Stick+, which is just $30 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. This $20 discount also includes 40% off two months of Sling TV for new subscribers. It’s one of the best deals you’re going to find on a Roku for Cyber Monday, with only Amazon’s half-off Roku Ultra challenging its value.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is an affordable way to add 4K streaming functionality to any TV. It’s perfect for the super affordable panels that you often see as low as $150 on days like Cyber Monday, as those often trade smart platforms for an unbeatable price tag. The Streaming Stick+ has everything it needs to get you going on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and a ton more. We liked it enough to grant 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review of the original version.

If you’re unfamiliar with Roku — which is a perennial contender among top streaming devices — its primary draw is a simple user interface that presents your streaming options as rows of big icons. You’ll find thousands of apps to download in the company’s store, with both free and paid options available. Roku has grown into a titan in the industry, so you don’t have to worry about missing out or waiting long for new streaming services as it’s usually a foregone conclusion. It’s even easier when you factor in the voice remote with Alexa and Google Assistant, which you can use to find content and get straight to watching it without the perils of using on-screen keyboards.

You’ll come to love the remote all the same if you prefer traditional navigation. There are very few buttons to learn, and each one serves a specific and straightforward purpose. Roku includes four quick launch buttons for apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Sling, though these may differ depending on your SKU.

As for video capabilities, the Roku Streaming Stick+ supports full 4K resolution with HDR10 for color enhancement in supported apps. Yes, Dolby Vision is out of the question, but HDR10 can produce equally impressive results, and there’s very little Dolby Vision content outside of Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ anyway.

At least there’s DTS Surround and Dolby Atmos for audio, the latter giving you accurate spatial audio in a 3D soundstage to let you know a chopper’s exact flight path well after it exits the scene. Speaking of audio, you can download the Roku app to listen to your content through headphones, which is a boon for late-night binge sessions. You’ll also find a cast feature, a digital remote function, and the ability to browse Roku channels right on your smartphone.

If you need a smart TV experience but can’t spring for a new TV this holiday season, Roku can get you most of the way there. This timely Cyber Monday price drop should remove any hesitation you have.

