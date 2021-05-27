This Roomba robot vacuum is so cheap we thought it was a mistake

With Memorial Day sales in full swing, we’ve found an amazing Roomba robot vacuum deal for you. If you’re keen to never have to vacuum your home manually again then the iRobot Roomba 670 is the one for you. Ordinarily priced at $330, it’s down to just $190 right now, saving you a massive $140. It’s ideal for everything from carpets, where it can tackle pet hair, to hardwood floors and it’s going to change your life providing you snap it up before stock runs out.

The iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum has everything you could need, and is all the more attractive at this price. While it hasn’t featured in our look at the best robot vacuums, plenty of other Roomba devices have and for good reason. The brand is pretty great when it comes to robot vacuums. This one offers a 3-stage cleaning system which loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from carpets and floors without any trouble. It has dual multi-surface brushes that work together to gather everything up along with an auto-adjust cleaning head which automatically adapts its height to grab debris easily. A patented dirt detect sensor also helps it know when to put more effort in on high-traffic areas. It’s effectively smarter than you would be at noticing any potential issues or spots that need extra cleaning at home.

Alongside all that is an edge-sweeping brush so you won’t have to worry about corners or tricky parts of each room. You can also schedule the robot vacuum to run as and when you need it to, with Google Assistant voice commands meaning you can tell it what to do as well. After about 90 minutes of use, the iRobot Roomba 670 happily heads back to its dock to recharge for another bout with your carpets.

Normally priced at $330, you can save a huge $140 on the usual price right now as part of Walmart’s Memorial Day sales. That means this is the ideal time to embrace the future and enjoy not having to vacuum clean your home yourself any more. Be quick though. We can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and it’s a deal you really don’t want to miss out on.

