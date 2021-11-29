Stop what you’re doing and buy this Roomba robot vacuum NOW

Stop, look, and listen to this Cyber Monday Roomba deal. If you have too much to do and not nearly enough time to clean, then a robot vacuum is the perfect addition to your household. The iRobot Roomba 694 is marked down to just $179 in one of the best Cyber Monday deals for robot vacuums so far. If you’ve been looking for a way to keep your home just a bit cleaner, this deal is one you don’t want to miss.

The iRobot Roomba 694 will automatically navigate through and clean your home. It’s the perfect tool for keeping your house that much cleaner on a day-to-day basis. The Roomba 694 uses a three-stage cleaning system that vacuums dirt, dust, and debris out of carpets and off of hardwood floors, while its Edge-Sweeping brush cleans up the same from along walls and in corners. It uses iRobot’s patented Dirt Detect Technology to identify areas that are dirtier than others and will spend more time focusing on cleaning those spots.

The iRobot Genius App can be used to schedule specific cleaning times. If you’re away from home and remember that you need to vacuum the floor, a few taps of the app are all it takes to start the Roomba no matter where you are. You can also control it through a compatible voice assistant like Amazon Alexa. Advanced sensors protect the robot vacuum for threats it might face at your home; for example, Cliff Detectors stop it from tumbling down stairs, while its navigation sensors help it maneuver in and around your home.

There are two brushes on the bottom of the Roomba 694 that flex easily over different floor types. This allows it to transition from hardwood to carpet with ease and clean both with the same level of efficiency. The cleaning heads automatically adjust to be the necessary height when cleaning the floor.

Finally, it can run for around 90 minutes or so before it has to recharge. The Roomba 694 will make its way back to the dock and begin to recharge once the battery runs low. If it wasn’t done cleaning, it will automatically resume once it is recharged. The Roomba 694 can clean your entire home with ease. The only concern you’ll have is emptying the dustbin once it fills up.

With a discount of $95, this is one of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals so far. If you’ve been in the market for a robot vacuum, don’t wait to jump on this deal. There’s a good chance it may sell out quickly. If you’re looking for a slightly more powerful Roomba, or one with self-emptying capabilities, check out the list of the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals.

