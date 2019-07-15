Digital Trends
Amazon slashes prices on iRobot Roomba, Ecovacs Deebot for Prime Day 2019

If you’ve been holding off on buying a robot vacuum, today might be the day to buy one. Amazon’s got some outstanding deals on models from iRobot and Ecovacs for Prime Day 2019, saving you up to 39% off current retail prices.

The best deals we’ve found are on the iRobot Roomba 690, the 891, and the higher-end 980. Another good deal we’ve found is on the Ecovacs Deebot 500. For those looking for an inexpensive yet capable robot vacuum either the Roomba 690 or the Deebot 500 is a good choice: if you want more functionality, better suction, and added smarts, opt for either the 891 or 980 instead. Let’s talk about each of these models in a bit more detail.

iRobot Roomba 690 – 39% off

iRobot Roomba 690

The iRobot Roomba 690 is one of the company’s cheapest models that are compatible with the iRobot Home app. On this app, you can access tips and support, control the robot itself,  get push notifications on cleaning jobs, and more, all from your smartphone. It also has decent suction power, making it a great entry-level robot vac.

The Roomba 690 is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to either start, stop, or dock your Roomba 690 via voice control at any time. The Prime Day sale price is also the lowest we’ve seen, making it an even more attractive option.

iRobot Roomba 891 – 33% off

best irobot roomba deals for summer 890 3
The 891 is one of iRobot’s midrange models, but even so, it allows you to schedule cleaning via the iRobot Home App. It has much more powerful cleaning capabilities than the 690, and is a good option for those of us with pets. The battery is also better: iRobot says it will be able to clean 90 minutes before recharging, and at that time it will find its charging base on its own. The 891 is perfect if you’re looking for something with side brushes that can handle just about any carpet or floor, and while not as heavily discounted as some of our other Prime Day robot vac options, it is still being offered at a great price.

iRobot Roomba 980 – 39% off

roomba ecovacs robot vacuum amazon prime day deals 2019 980

The iRobot Roomba 980 is the best option for large homes since it is specifically designed to be able to vacuum several rooms in one cleaning session. The 980’s integrated iAdapt 2.0 navigation uses visual localization to allow it to seamlessly and efficiently navigate an entire level of your home and keep track of its location. Like other models, it supports both Alexa and Google Assistant, but where it shines is in its battery life — you can clean for up to two hours continuously.

If your cleaning job takes longer than that, the 980 has technology to return to its base for a recharge, then proceed back to the location where it stopped to complete the job. It has even better suction power than the two previous models — making this a perfect option for busy homes.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 – 39% off

ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum amazon prime day deal

A great alternative to the Roomba 690 is the Ecovacs Deebot 500, one of that company’s entry-level models. The feature set is similar to the 690, including the voice assistant and app control support. One area where the Deebot 500 does better, though, is runtime: it is capable of running 20 minutes longer (110 minutes total) than the 690, and its large dustbin means you’ll be able to clean large areas without interruption.

Looking for more great stuff? Find other great Prime Day smart home deals and Roomba deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

