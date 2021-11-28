If you want to be done vacuuming forever, you might want to take advantage of Walmart’s Roomba i7 Cyber Monday deal, which is currently one of the best Cyber Monday deals that you can take advantage of for a robot vacuum. There are a plethora of options in today’s Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals, including Cyber Monday Roomba deals for iRobot’s brand of cleaning companions, and there’s no shame in turning to them if you need assistance for your home. But the best is Walmart’s deal on the Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $570 with free shipping, a discount of $229. Keep reading to see the best Cyber Monday deal on the Roomba i7 robot vacuum, and more!

Today’s best Roomba i7 Cyber Monday Deal

Why buy:

Intelligent mapping, keep-out zones, and more

Ideal for homes with pets

Grows smarter with every use

Use the iRobot app to control and adjust settings

For a powerful robot vacuum that will always get the job done for you, you should go for the iRobot Roomba i7. The robot vacuum is currently available from Walmart for $570 with free shipping, after a $229 discount, down from its original price of $799. This is a deal that you shouldn’t miss if your floor always needs cleaning.

iRobot’s Roomba brand has held the top spot of Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums for a while, which should be enough assurance that you won’t be disappointed with the iRobot Roomba i7. The robot vacuum is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that pulls in all kinds of mess and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that won’t get tangled if they pick up pet hair. Once the robot vacuum’s cleaning is done, or once its battery is depleted, it travels back to its charging station to recharge in preparation for its next cleaning duty.

The iRobot Roomba 7 is powered by vSLAM navigation technology, which allows the robot vacuum to learn your house’s layout to build Smart Maps. This will let you decide the rooms that need cleaning, as well as determine keep-out zones that the device will avoid. You can initiate the cleaning tasks through the help of your smart home setup’s preferred voice assistant or through the iRobot Home app.

Once you set up the iRobot Roomba i7 in your home, you can forget that it’s there and let it do its job. If you need the robot vacuum to clean your floor as soon as possible, you should avail yourself of Walmart’s $229 price cut for the cleaning device, which brings its price down to $570 from its original price of $799. It’s unclear how long stocks will hold, as iRobot’s Roomba is the premier brand for robot vacuums, so if you want to buy the iRobot Roomba i7 for much cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

Should you shop this Roomba i7 Cyber Monday deal or wait until tomorrow?

Cyber Week is on its way, so you’d think waiting for a better deal is the answer. We’d argue otherwise and recommend shopping this deal, and any others you’re interested in, now. Stock is running low this year, and recent reports have shown that out-of-stock alerts across many retail websites have gone through the roof this year. Thanks to microchip and material shortages, manufacturers just haven’t been able to keep up with regular demands, let alone the increased demand during the holiday shopping season. This deal is going to sell out fast, and when it does, no more Roomba.

The good news is that retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are honoring extended holiday returns this year. That means you have more time to return and re-buy if the price drops even cheaper later, which it probably won’t. Just keep an eye on those shipping times to make sure you get everything on time, especially as we get closer to the holidays.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations