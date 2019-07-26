Deals

Get the Rylo Action Cam at a Discounted Price of $350 on Best Buy and Amazon now

Drake Hawkins
By
Rylo
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

This summer, capture your exciting adventures from all angles with the Rylo Action Camera. This GoPro alternative is our pick for the best 360 helmet camera. Get it now from Best Buy or Amazon for a discounted price of $350.

The usually $500 Rylo Action Camera is now only $350. Order yours from Best Buy for the convenient option to pay six monthly payments of $58.34. If you wish to save an additional $50, you can apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and use the gift card you will get upon approval.

In our second hands-on review of the Rylo Action Camera, we wrote that it is still the 360 camera to beat. Its unique use of spherical videos to produce stable and more interesting rectangular content makes it stand out even after two years in the market. This camera will record everything around you and let you reframe the resulting video however you want using its editing app.

The software-first approach of the Rylo Action Camera allows users to produce footage similar to a personally manned camera. You can come up with professional-looking fixed-frame videos using its full suite of in-app editing controls. These features combined with one-of-a-kind stabilization are the reasons why we chose Rylo as the best 360 helmet camera for 2019. This is despite the fact that you need to buy the separate Adventure Case in order to mount this pill-shaped camera.

In terms of hardware, you will find that the Rylo Action Camera has a solid aluminum frame. It looks and feels like a premium camera. The simple interface has two buttons – one to start and stop recording and another to switch between video and still modes. There is also a small LCD display that lets you see shooting information and battery life.

When you receive your Rylo Action Camera, you will find that it comes with an everyday case which functions in a similar manner to a mini selfie stick. The box also contains a rechargeable Li-ion battery that delivers up to an hour of continuous recording. Plus, you get a 16GB MicroSD card that is good for around 35 minutes of video.

Save $150 when you buy the Rylo Action Camera from Best Buy or Amazon. Order now and pay only $350 instead of its usual $500.

Looking to save on the Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Computing

The RTX 2080 Super is more powerful, but is the RTX 2070 Super a better value?

When it comes to picking a super high-end graphics card, Nvidia is really the only option. But which one of its cards should you pick? You'll need to consider the RTX 2080 Super vs. RTX 2080 vs. RTX 2070 Super.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo Smart Clock
Deals

Wake up with the dimmable Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant, now just $60

Start your morning routine with the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant. It does everything your smartphone does for you when you wake up – and more. Get it from Walmart and Best Buy for only $60 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fitbit alta hr
Deals

The Fitbit Alta HR just got a hefty 32% price cut on Walmart

The Fitbit Alta HR is without question a no-frills activity tracker, but its posh design and reliable tracking features make it an attractive pick especially for those new to the world of fitness tracking. Get it today for only $88.
Posted By Erica Katherina
panasonic lumix fz1000 bridge camera amazon deal
Deals

Capture stunning photos with this Panasonic camera for $302 less on Amazon

The new breed of bridge cameras is now equipped with large sensors for superb image quality and excellent zoom range, like the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000. Right now, Amazon is offering it for $302 less from its original $800 cost.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
dyson pure cool link tp02 purifier fan amazon deal air thumb
Deals

Amazon knocks $200 off the Dyson Purifying Fan to battle the heat this summer

Prime Day has long sailed but left behind plenty of smart home deals. Battle the heat this summer with the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifying Fan. Amazon has it discounted for $200 off.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Nespresso Pixie
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

nag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it's brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a new 65-inch Samsung 4K TV than this

Find a 4K TV that's been discounted and you can save yourself a few bucks on the latest model to roll off the production line. Take this 65-inch Samsung as an example. It had $200 knocked off its $900 price tag.
Posted By Josh Levenson
epson worfkforce wf7720 amazon deal s workforce wireless wide format color inkjet printer wf 7720
Deals

Amazon drops a massive 43% discount on the Epson Workforce printer

Backed by a robust set of features, you can count on the Epson WorkForce Wireless Wide-Format Color Inkjet Printer to print, copy, and scan wide-format pages in high quality. Get one for your home or office for only $171.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for July 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot n79 1200x800
Deals

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum gets a big $100 discount from Walmart

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Originally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner is now available at Walmart for only $200. Automate your cleaning and save $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Deals

HP’s Spectre x360 13 convertible laptop gets a $150 price cut in flash sale

HP, once largely known for PCs and printers, may have arrived late to the laptop game, but it has become a worthy competitor to Apple, Dell, and others. Now, the HP Spectre x360 13 laptop can be yours for just $1,330.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy tab a 10 1 inch amazon deal
Deals

Score the Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A for less than $200 on Amazon

This Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A flaunts a nice build quality and a decent mix of features for an affordable price of $198. Bring your digital entertainment anywhere with you by taking advantage of this sweet discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina