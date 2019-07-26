Share

This summer, capture your exciting adventures from all angles with the Rylo Action Camera. This GoPro alternative is our pick for the best 360 helmet camera. Get it now from Best Buy or Amazon for a discounted price of $350.

The usually $500 Rylo Action Camera is now only $350. Order yours from Best Buy for the convenient option to pay six monthly payments of $58.34. If you wish to save an additional $50, you can apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and use the gift card you will get upon approval.

In our second hands-on review of the Rylo Action Camera, we wrote that it is still the 360 camera to beat. Its unique use of spherical videos to produce stable and more interesting rectangular content makes it stand out even after two years in the market. This camera will record everything around you and let you reframe the resulting video however you want using its editing app.

The software-first approach of the Rylo Action Camera allows users to produce footage similar to a personally manned camera. You can come up with professional-looking fixed-frame videos using its full suite of in-app editing controls. These features combined with one-of-a-kind stabilization are the reasons why we chose Rylo as the best 360 helmet camera for 2019. This is despite the fact that you need to buy the separate Adventure Case in order to mount this pill-shaped camera.

In terms of hardware, you will find that the Rylo Action Camera has a solid aluminum frame. It looks and feels like a premium camera. The simple interface has two buttons – one to start and stop recording and another to switch between video and still modes. There is also a small LCD display that lets you see shooting information and battery life.

When you receive your Rylo Action Camera, you will find that it comes with an everyday case which functions in a similar manner to a mini selfie stick. The box also contains a rechargeable Li-ion battery that delivers up to an hour of continuous recording. Plus, you get a 16GB MicroSD card that is good for around 35 minutes of video.

Save $150 when you buy the Rylo Action Camera from Best Buy or Amazon. Order now and pay only $350 instead of its usual $500.

Looking to save on the Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.