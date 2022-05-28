Save up to $450 in the Saatva Memorial Day Mattress Sale

Saatva’s high-quality, luxurious mattresses are all handcrafted, designed to deliver the deepest sleep you have ever dreamed about. Right now, Saatva is offering steep discounts as part of its Memorial Day Mattress sales with savings up to $450 off its bestselling mattresses. Saatva’s mattresses feel like five-star hotel mattresses, only you don’t have to pay five-star hotel prices to get one in your bedroom.

Each Saatva mattress comes with a 365-night home trial, so there is zero rush to decide if your Saatva mattress is the perfect fit for you and your partner. Even more enticing is that Saatva is one of the only mattress brands that offers free in-room delivery and setup. Saatva knows that for many people, removing an old mattress is more of a project than buying a new one, which is why Saatva provides free mattress and foundation removal. As if those perks weren’t enough, Saatva all adds a lifetime warranty on to all of its products, so no matter what, you know you’re covered for life. If you’ve been putting off upgrading your mattress, take Saatva’s Memorial Day sales as a sign that there is no time like the present.

Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress — from $849

Why Buy

Memory foam and high-density foam relieve pressure

Spinal cooling gel layer

Made from CertiPUR-US certified foams

Extra support for the lower back

Saatva’s Loom & Leaf Mattress is an ultra-premium memory foam mattress disguised as your everyday bed-in-a-box, but don’t underestimate its abilities. Every Loom & Leaf Mattress is handcrafted in the United States and made from premium, eco-friendly materials. You can sleep peacefully knowing that the foam beneath your back was made with renewable oils and produced fewer greenhouse gases during manufacturing than other types of foam.

Saatva’s luxurious, 5-pound memory foam makes up several high-density layers within the mattress that relieve pressure from your spine and joints, all the while contouring to your body. Thanks to Saatva’s LumbarZone Quilting, two layers of plush comfort foams, and a non-toxic natural thistle flame barrier, you’ll have more support in the center-third of the mattress where your body needs it most. Saatva’s breathable gel-infused foam keeps you cool all night long, but goes a step further, aiding in improving your circulation, too. The Loom & Leaf Mattress’s cover is made from naturally breathable, naturally hypoallergenic organic cotton, so not only will it keep you cool as a cucumber but it’s the ideal match for people suffering from allergies or with sensitive skin.

The Loom & Leaf Mattress is available in two comfort levels — firm and relaxed firm — and eight different sizes, including split California king. Pair the Loom & Leaf Mattress with one of Saatva’s modern bed frames or one of Saatva’s foundations, or even a Saatva adjustable base. Best of all, Saatva’s Loom & Leaf Mattress is available for an extremely affordable price, delivering you world-class mattress luxury that won’t break the bank. If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing a new mattress solely because of cost, now is the time to get this incredible mattress at the lowest price of the year.

Saatva Classic Mattress — from $948

Why Buy

Plush 3-inch Euro pillow top

Breathable organic cotton cover

Better airflow for cooler sleep

Responsive dual-coil design

Long, long ago in a galaxy not far away at all, innerspring mattresses were all we knew when it came to mattresses. Then, the memory foam, mattress-in-a-box era began, and since then, innerspring mattresses have taken a backseat to their lightweight cousins. However, Saatva has breathed new life into the innerspring mattress, creating the foam and innerspring hybrid known as the Saatva Classic Mattress.

The Saatva Classic Mattress combines the durability of an old-school spring mattress with an innovative dual-coil design that delivers a great night’s sleep and keeps your whole body properly aligned and contoured. Saatva’s coils are individually pocketed, making them extremely responsive to your body’s curves and delivering custom tailored support to match each and every movement.

If cozy is your jam, look no further. The Saatva Classic mattress couldn’t be cozier, due in part to its plush, cloud-soft 3-inch Euro pillow top, which gives you endless comfort combined with incredibly supportive pressure point relief. This mattress comes in three different levels of firmness, depending on which gives you the best night’s sleep: Plus soft, luxury firm, and firm. Saatva’s naturally breathable organic cotton cover, which allows for more airflow to help disperse body heat, will keep you cool all night long. Make no mistake about it, Saatva’s innovative hybrid innerspring mattress is going to seriously make you question ditching your old bed-in-a-box once and for all.

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress — from $999

Why Buy

Naturally hypoallergenic

Hand-tufted cushioned Eurotop design

Nontoxic and free of emissions and pollutants

Made from eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials

As if the Classic Saatva mattress weren’t enough to redefine a traditional spring mattress, Saatva took it a step further with the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress. This might just be one of the healthiest mattresses on the market. The Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is made from premium, eco-friendly materials that are all sourced sustainably from nature. Both the organic natural latex and organic cotton wool cover are GOLS certified, and the Latex Hybrid Mattress is nontoxic and free free of chemicals, emissions, pollutants, chemical flame retardants, and chemical adhesives. The Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is naturally hypoallergenic, and latex repels dust mites, mold, and many other common indoor allergens. It’s hard to imagine how any sleep surfaces could be safer for your body and kinder to the planet than Saatva’s Latex Hybrid.

Largely in part to Saatva’s ultra-responsive and breathable latex, the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress delivers pressure point relief that is unmatched, even by other mattresses within Saatva’s own lineup. This mattress provides consistent support and is more durable and resilient than any of its foam mattress competitors. The Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is topped with a hand-tufted Euro cushion that ensures that your mattress is as comfortable as it is durable. It’s not an exaggeration to say that this mattress will outlast just about any other.

Just like the other Saatva mattresses, the Latex Hybrid Mattress is treated with Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment to stop the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew. The Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is undoubtedly the perfect mix of luxury and environmentally friendly. For those with sensitive immune systems, sensitive skin, or who happen to be sensitive sleepers, this mattress is a hand-in-glove fit.

Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress — from $1349

Why Buy

Made from buoyant, pressure-free natural latex

Dual-sided and flippable with a luxury plush side and gentle firm side

Naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, dust mite resistant, mold resistant

Certified to be free of harmful chemicals

Just when it felt like the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress could not be one-upped, Saatva when ahead and did it anyway. The Zenhaven Latex Mattress takes all the functionality of latex to a whole new level. Available in seven sizes, this mattress is environmentally friendly and takes comfort to the max without the innerspring coils of the Latex Hybrid. The Zenhaven Latex Mattress delivers pure, buoyant pressure-free comfort thanks to the detail that has been put into each individual layer.

One of the biggest features that sets the Zenhaven Latex Mattress apart from the pack is its dual-sided, flippable design. One side is ultra luxe and super plush while the other strikes the delicate balance of being both gentle and firm. The duality of this mattress not only gives you the option to change sides based on your changing needs but it also increases the lifespan of the mattress, which is even more environmentally conscious than ever, creating less waste over time. Lumbar Zone Quilting provides even more support in the middle of the mattress where your back needs it most.

Just like the Latex Hybrid, the Zenhaven Latex Mattress is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, dust mite resistant, mold resistant and certified to be free of harmful chemicals. It has also been treated with Saatva’s Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment that inhibits the growth of bacteria and mildew. The mattress’s breathable organic cotton, natural latex, and wool composition naturally regulate your body temperature ensuring that you sleep soundly though the night, eliminating night sweats for good. The intersection of sustainability and comfort has never been softer or more supportive than Saatva’s Zenhaven Latex Mattress.

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress — from $2047

Why Buy

50 precise firmness settings on both sides

Virtually no motion transfer

Quiet, streamlined components

Breathable and cooling

For those who are looking to pull out all of the stops when it’s time to do a mattress makeover, there’s no need to look any further than Saatva’s Solaire Adjustable Mattress. Available in seven sizes and fully compatible with Saatva’s foundation adjustable base, the Solaire Adjustable Mattress is the adjustable air mattress of your dreams, complete with the most precise comfort and support of any mattress in Saatva’s lineup. Now that’s saying something.

The Solaire Adjustable Mattress feature 50 precise firmness settings on both sides (in Queen or larger) in addition to the luxurious, comforting, pressure-relieving support that every Saatva mattress is designed to deliver. The Lineal adjustable base adds even more comfort options, which can be accessed right from your fingertips. Couples never again have to duke it out over mattress firmness — each partner can choose their own. Dual air chambers essentially eliminate any motion transfer, so this bed is the perfect fit for every pair. Individual controls let you incrementally set your ideal firmness no matter your preferred sleep position and the Solaire Adjustable Mattress uses a more precise scientific standards of measurement.

Of course, just like any adjustable mattress, Saatva’s Solaire Adjustable Mattress is nothing short of an investment. However, thanks to Saatva’s 365-night home trial, there’s virtually zero risk. With nothing to lose and countless nights of undisturbed, customized, supported sleep for you and your partner to gain, there is no time like the present to try out Saatva’s Solaire Adjustable Mattress.

