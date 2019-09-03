Amazon slashes $100 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Smartphones have evolved to be an essential means of communication and for those on the go, smartwatches make for a powerful complement. In our digital age, smart innovations are readily accessible, but between our smartphones and tablets, paying a premium for a smartwatch can be a bit much for most of us. Don’t let the price tag scare you away. If you’re in the market for an equitable smartwatch but hesitant about shelling out the big bucks, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a solid choice that is currently discounted on Amazon. The 36% price cut makes the watch available at just $180 instead of the usual $280 price tag. The Galaxy Watch is not the only smartwatch on sale right now. If you’re looking for a more stylish design without compromising functionality, we recently wrote about Fossil smartwatches getting discounted by almost $100. The Garmin Vívoactive 3 is also currently on sale for $61 off.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active was released late last year as a more affordable alternative to the flagship Galaxy Watch. Despite its lower cost, it is very much able to tick off all the functions you’d expect from a smartwatch with a 4 out 0f 5-star rating on our review. Though you might miss the rotating bezel Samsung has been known for, you’ll still be able to navigate through the menu with its 1.1-inch OLED touchscreen. Greater screen real estate may be available on the Apple Watch but the Active’s display is more than acceptable with a 360 x 360 resolution. Colors appear to be well-saturated and comfortable viewing experience is achieved in any light. Minimalists will like that it sports a slim and lightweight design with a 40mm military-grade aluminum case attached to 20mm silicone straps. The bands are interchangeable as is the watch’s face to match your mood or lifestyle.

Called “Active” for a reason, this Galaxy watch is geared towards fitness as it automatically detects up to seven exercises while being able to track up to 39 more, including swimming. You can rely on the built-in GPS to give you insight about the route you’re taking during the course of a run while the heart rate monitor sends you real-time alerts to become more proactive. Also, your sleeping patterns are analyzed along with a reminder to keep your stress level down to a minimum. With Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the Active seamlessly pairs with an iOS or Android-compatible device and syncs with the Samsung Health app to deliver your stats. This also enables you to stream your playlist as well as receive smart notifications such as calls and text.

Running on Samsung’s Tizen OS, the Active may be biased to Samsung smartphones but there seems to be no performance issue with its dual-core Samsung Exynos 9110 processor and 750MB of RAM. Contactless payments are possible through its NFC (near-field communication) chip for stores that support either Google Pay or Apple Pay. Depending on use, this Galaxy watch can last days on a single charge with its 230mAh battery. Should you be low on juice at an inconvenient time, there are modes you can activate to extend its life or opt for Samsung’s very own Wireless Charger Duo. Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $100 off at Amazon. Plus, you stand to get another $50 slashed off its sale price with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Looking for other more options? Check out other smartwatches, fitness trackers, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations