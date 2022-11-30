If you’re looking for some great phone deals this holiday shopping season, one that stands out right now is at Samsung, where the popular phone maker has discounted its Galaxy S22 Ultra a massive $225. This deal is for the 128GB unlocked model, which means you’re able to use the phone with the carrier of your choice. This $225 instant savings drops the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra from $1,200 to $975, and if you have a device to trade in, you can get the price as low as $325. Free shipping is included with your pickup, and in-store pickup is available at many locations.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of Samsung’s Galaxy phone lineup. It has a lot of amazing features nobody would expect to find in something that can fit in their pocket, and in many ways the Galaxy S22 Ultra outclasses the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is its primary competition in both size and performance. First and foremost, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is powerful. It has the fastest processor ever found in a Galaxy phone, which creates a snappy, immersive experience when using the phone. Multi-tasking amongst apps is a small request, and even with all of that power, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can maintain battery life beyond a full day.

One of the most impressive things about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is its camera capabilities. It has three different cameras, including a 40-megapixel selfie camera. It also features the biggest pixel sensor yet seen in a Galaxy phone, which captures incredible detail and clarity in every photo you take. Super HDR technology automatically adjusts shots, display 64 times more color even in shadows and backlit shots. Capturing video is enhanced with image stabilization, which corrects shake better than ever for steady clarity in every frame. To cap this Galaxy S22 Ultra off as a content creator’s mini studio, it has the capability to both save and edit RAW image files, so you can fine-tune your photos anywhere.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $225 off at Samsung right now, which brings the price down from $1,200 to $975. Further savings are available if you have a device to trade in, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

