One of the best projector deals today is perfect for anyone who wants a fantastic home cinema experience. At Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector for $2,500, saving you a huge $1,000 off the usual price of $3,500. We’re not saying this is a deal for everyone given how expensive it is, but if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to a high-end 4K projector, this is the time to do so. Here’s why it’s worth every cent.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

One of the best home theater projectors around today, you’re instantly onto a good thing with the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector. It offers cutting-edge laser technology and 4K resolution so you gain cinema-like picture and contrast at all times. If you love to see every detail of the movie or sporting event you’re watching, you’ll love the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector. It has precise color accuracy thanks to being the world’s first HDR10+ projector with not a single detail missed on that huge 120-inch wide screen.

Even in bright light, you get great details thanks to the 2,200 lumens of brightness that easily makes this one of the best 4K projectors around. A dedicated Filmmaker mode is made with movie fans in mind while there’s cinema-quality sound too courtesy of 30 watts of 2.2 channel audio built-in. Despite including so much hardware, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector still manages to be a great size for you to find a home for it thanks to being a compact form. Built-in sensors mean it knows when to reduce the brightness, while you can still create a massive screen even when it’s positioned close to the wall. Rounding off the extensive feature list, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector also has support for multiple voice assistants to save you plenty of effort in getting things done.

Normally priced at $3,500, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector is down to $2,500 for a limited time only at Samsung. A considerable saving of $1,000, if you’ve been waiting to buy a new high-end projector, this is your time. While it’s far from cheap, it is great value. Buy it now before the deal ends. You really don’t want to miss out on this kind of discount.

