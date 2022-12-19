 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Samsung

One of the best projector deals today is perfect for anyone who wants a fantastic home cinema experience. At Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector for $2,500, saving you a huge $1,000 off the usual price of $3,500. We’re not saying this is a deal for everyone given how expensive it is, but if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to a high-end 4K projector, this is the time to do so. Here’s why it’s worth every cent.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

One of the best home theater projectors around today, you’re instantly onto a good thing with the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector. It offers cutting-edge laser technology and 4K resolution so you gain cinema-like picture and contrast at all times. If you love to see every detail of the movie or sporting event you’re watching, you’ll love the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector. It has precise color accuracy thanks to being the world’s first HDR10+ projector with not a single detail missed on that huge 120-inch wide screen.

Even in bright light, you get great details thanks to the 2,200 lumens of brightness that easily makes this one of the best 4K projectors around. A dedicated Filmmaker mode is made with movie fans in mind while there’s cinema-quality sound too courtesy of 30 watts of 2.2 channel audio built-in. Despite including so much hardware, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector still manages to be a great size for you to find a home for it thanks to being a compact form. Built-in sensors mean it knows when to reduce the brightness, while you can still create a massive screen even when it’s positioned close to the wall. Rounding off the extensive feature list, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector also has support for multiple voice assistants to save you plenty of effort in getting things done.

Related

Normally priced at $3,500, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector is down to $2,500 for a limited time only at Samsung. A considerable saving of $1,000, if you’ve been waiting to buy a new high-end projector, this is your time. While it’s far from cheap, it is great value. Buy it now before the deal ends. You really don’t want to miss out on this kind of discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this Samsung 75-inch TV is today
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a big price cut for the holidays
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sitting on a succulent.
Samsung’s 50-inch Frame TV is $400 off today
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.
This is your excuse to buy a gaming PC with an RTX 3080
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Bose’s headphone-sunglass combo is 50% off right now
A man wearing the Bose Frames Tempo outdoors.
Save $200 on this 85-inch Samsung TV (other sizes and financing available)
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 is $550 off today
A front-angle shot of the Alienware x15 gaming laptop.
Best tech gifts under $25 for your friends, family and colleagues
Gift line up on a dark background.
This HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $520 off for the holidays
HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop PC (white background)
How to send a Disney+ gift card for the holidays (and why you should)
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
vizio 2017 smartcast p series m tvs 1
The smart alarm clock you didn’t know you needed is $20 today — $50 off!
lenovo smart clock 2 deal december 2022 still available