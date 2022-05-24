Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 15-inch Chromebook for $179

The best laptop deals can help you save a fortune on products you need, as this Samsung Chromebook deal at Best Buy demonstrates. Right now, you can buy a Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook at Best Buy for just $179, saving you $120 off the usual price of $299. Ideal for students or anyone on a tight budget, it means you can work effectively on the move without having to spend a fortune on a laptop. It’s one of the many early Memorial Day laptop sales we’re seeing pop up at the moment and easily one of the best Chromebook deals around. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

The best Chromebooks are frequently designed to be lightweight, stylish, and offer all the basics you need to work while out and about, without having to worry about the battery limitations or security issues that a Windows-based machine can suffer from. If you’re not experienced in the way of Chromebooks, it’s worth checking out our look at Chromebook vs laptop to see if they are a good idea for meeting your needs.

In the case of the Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook, it’s a really good starting point for using Chromebooks. It offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s standard stuff for a budget price Chromebook but it stores all that hardware within a stylish-looking platinum-colored shell. It also has a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 so you get more screen space than many other cheap Chromebooks offer. It weighs only 3.75 pounds while it measures just 0.6-inches thin so it’s fairly simple to take between locations with you. Other features include a built-in media reader along with a built-in HD webcam so it’s ideal for transferring photos as well as taking video calls.

Normally priced at $299, the Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook is down to just $179 for today only at Best Buy. A great offer for anyone looking to save big on a well-made Chromebook, you’ll need to snap it up fast as it’ll return to its regular price at the end of the day. Buy it now so you don’t miss out.

