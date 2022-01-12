  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Considering the Samsung Frame TV? This deal just might convince you

Andrew Morrisey
By
Samsung QN32LS03TB The Frame 3.0 32-inch QLED Smart TV (2020 Model) Bundle with Samsung 32-inch The Frame Customizable Bezel - White

While there are a lot of 4K TV deals out there right now, none of them offer such a unique 4K TV as the Samsung Frame 32-inch Smart TV, which is on sale at Walmart today. It’s currently marked all the way down to $528, a savings of $170 from its regular price of $698. These savings, in combination with free shipping, make this deal on the Samsung Frame 32-inch 4K Smart TV one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll come across, and one you’ll need to pounce on quickly, as it isn’t likely to last long.

All of the best 4K TVs produce a high-quality picture that immerses us more deeply into our favorite content, but probably none do it quite so uniquely as the Samsung Frame Smart TV. The Frame 4K TV utilizes QLED technology to produce that great image no matter what you’re watching, but when you’re not watching movies, sports, news, or anything else in beautiful 4K, the Frame 4K TV doubles as artwork. It allows you to bring the offerings of world-class museums and galleries into your home with the Art Store, and it also keeps you informed of new and popular artists as their work becomes available there. The Frame 4K TV also learns your taste in art and automatically recommends new artwork.

And if you’re looking for a 4K television that blends into your living room, the Samsung Frame 4K TV offers a variety of customizable, magnetic bezels so you can easily choose or change your favorites to suit your space. It features a no-gap wall-mount that allows it to hang flush to the wall, and needs only one slim cable that comes from the TV, so you can enjoy your favorite content or art without the chaos that a bunch of dangling cables creates. It even features an Ambient Mode that mimics the wall behind the Frame 4K TV and makes it almost seem to disappear, so you can enjoy the magic of a beautiful 32-inch QLED 4K television and put it into an ambient mode to prevent the potential eyesore of a large piece of tech hanging on the wall.

Beautiful, clever, and cutting edge, this 32-inch Samsung Frame 4K Smart TV is marked all the way down to $528 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $170 from its regular price of $698, and free shipping is included with purchase.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Why you should upgrade to a curved gaming monitor with this Dell deal

Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM

Save $120 on Beats Studio3 headphones, if you like matte black

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth

The best MP-40 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

MP40 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Windows 11 makes some noise with oft-requested design change

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience

The best console emulators (NES, SNES, Genesis, and more) in 2022

Why The Book of Boba Fett is even better than The Mandalorian so far

why the book of boba fett is even better than mandalorian helmet

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

iPhone 13 Pro review.

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

Ubisoft lets players turn their best game snaps into apparel

Player holding Excalibur in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The best Staples laptop deals for January 2022

framework laptop review 9

The best Garmin watches of 2022

The best kids movies on Netflix right now

The cast of Kung Fu Panda.

The best laptop bags for 2022

Aer Fit Pack 2 Backpack