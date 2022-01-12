While there are a lot of 4K TV deals out there right now, none of them offer such a unique 4K TV as the Samsung Frame 32-inch Smart TV, which is on sale at Walmart today. It’s currently marked all the way down to $528, a savings of $170 from its regular price of $698. These savings, in combination with free shipping, make this deal on the Samsung Frame 32-inch 4K Smart TV one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll come across, and one you’ll need to pounce on quickly, as it isn’t likely to last long.

All of the best 4K TVs produce a high-quality picture that immerses us more deeply into our favorite content, but probably none do it quite so uniquely as the Samsung Frame Smart TV. The Frame 4K TV utilizes QLED technology to produce that great image no matter what you’re watching, but when you’re not watching movies, sports, news, or anything else in beautiful 4K, the Frame 4K TV doubles as artwork. It allows you to bring the offerings of world-class museums and galleries into your home with the Art Store, and it also keeps you informed of new and popular artists as their work becomes available there. The Frame 4K TV also learns your taste in art and automatically recommends new artwork.

And if you’re looking for a 4K television that blends into your living room, the Samsung Frame 4K TV offers a variety of customizable, magnetic bezels so you can easily choose or change your favorites to suit your space. It features a no-gap wall-mount that allows it to hang flush to the wall, and needs only one slim cable that comes from the TV, so you can enjoy your favorite content or art without the chaos that a bunch of dangling cables creates. It even features an Ambient Mode that mimics the wall behind the Frame 4K TV and makes it almost seem to disappear, so you can enjoy the magic of a beautiful 32-inch QLED 4K television and put it into an ambient mode to prevent the potential eyesore of a large piece of tech hanging on the wall.

Beautiful, clever, and cutting edge, this 32-inch Samsung Frame 4K Smart TV is marked all the way down to $528 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $170 from its regular price of $698, and free shipping is included with purchase.

