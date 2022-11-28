 Skip to main content
This 34-inch ultrawide WQHD monitor is $229 for Cyber Monday

Anita George
By
A side view of a Samsung Ultra wide QHD monitor on a white background.

Monitors don’t have to be super expensive if you’re looking at the right Cyber Monday deals. In fact, feast your eyes on this monitor deal from Walmart: a 34-inch Samsung ultrawide WQHD monitor that’s selling for just $229. Normally, you’d have to pay $400 for this monitor, but Walmart is offering it with a huge $171 discount. So if you need a new monitor, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and snap this deal up right away!

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung ultrawide WQHD monitor

Samsung is a brand that is no stranger to our own best monitors list. In fact, two of its monitors made it on our list. So it’s safe to say that Samsung knows what it’s doing when it comes to monitors. With this deal from Walmart, you’re getting a great monitor for a steal, and it comes with a screen resolution of 3440 x 1440, a 75Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, a 34-inch ultrawide screen, AMD FreeSync, and a mount that is VESA-compatible.

It’s not considered to be one of the best gaming monitors, but this Samsung monitor is a great everyday, all-purpose monitor. So it should be able to handle streaming your favorite shows and movies, getting some work done, and some casual gaming. It also offers two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. This monitor also has both Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture features.

If you’re in the market for a solid everyday-use monitor with an ultrawide screen, this is a great deal to grab. It’s only $229 at Walmart and you’d be saving yourself $171. But this deal won’t last forever. If this monitor fits your needs and budget, go ahead and get it.

