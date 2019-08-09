Share

Like many other modern devices, the television continues to undergo advances, which means it’s crucial to pick up a great television that will last without being left behind in the upcoming months or years. If you are looking to invest your money in a 4K TV deal, a Samsung television is a worthy choice. The company is one of the best TV manufacturers so you are assured about its products’ quality and features.

To help you decide, Walmart drops a huge 45% discount on the 43-Inch Samsung UN43RU7100 4K Ultra HD LED TV. You can get yours now for an awesome price of only $348 instead of $630, and enjoy $282 worth of savings.

This Samsung LED TV has a diagonal screen size of 42.5 inches with 4K UHD screen resolution. Its modern and slim design easily adapts to the forms of your room, giving it a refined look. This 4K TV now works with Alexa to make your life that much easier. What’s even more helpful is that you can control all this content and other compatible connected devices with the OneRemote function.

The UN43RU7100 highlight Samsung’s PurColor technology, as it fine-tuned the millions of colors inside this TV set to produce a vibrant image. You can watch the details on your favorite movie and TV shows as it was intended to be seen, thanks to its stunning 4K display. It uses a powerful 4K UHD processor to upscale your video with improved picture clarity, so you’ll get 4 times the resolution of Full HD. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) function, so you can see shades of colors that show more details.

In terms of connectivity, this Ultra HD LED TV holds three HDMI ports and two USB connections so you can attach more devices at once. It also packs Dolby Digital Plus audio with 20 watts of two-channel sound for that immersive movie-watching experience.

Searching for streaming contents and live TV shows to watch will never be the same, as this Smart TV includes a simple on-screen guide called the Universal Guide. Normally selling at $630, today is a great opportunity to snatch the Samsung UN43RU7100 4K Ultra HD LED TV as Walmart slash its price by $282, dropping to an amazing offer of $348.

Looking for other deals? Find more TV deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.