Deals

Walmart deal drops an impressive $282 off the 43-Inch Samsung 4K LED smart TV

Jufer Cooper
By
samsung 43 inch 4k ultra hd led tv walmart price drop un43ru7100

Like many other modern devices, the television continues to undergo advances, which means it’s crucial to pick up a great television that will last without being left behind in the upcoming months or years. If you are looking to invest your money in a 4K TV deal, a Samsung television is a worthy choice. The company is one of the best TV manufacturers so you are assured about its products’ quality and features.

To help you decide, Walmart drops a huge 45% discount on the 43-Inch Samsung UN43RU7100 4K Ultra HD LED TV. You can get yours now for an awesome price of only $348 instead of $630, and enjoy $282 worth of savings.

This Samsung LED TV has a diagonal screen size of 42.5 inches with 4K UHD screen resolution. Its modern and slim design easily adapts to the forms of your room, giving it a refined look. This 4K TV now works with Alexa to make your life that much easier. What’s even more helpful is that you can control all this content and other compatible connected devices with the OneRemote function.

The UN43RU7100 highlight Samsung’s PurColor technology, as it fine-tuned the millions of colors inside this TV set to produce a vibrant image. You can watch the details on your favorite movie and TV shows as it was intended to be seen, thanks to its stunning 4K display. It uses a powerful 4K UHD processor to upscale your video with improved picture clarity, so you’ll get 4 times the resolution of Full HD. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) function, so you can see shades of colors that show more details.

In terms of connectivity, this Ultra HD LED TV holds three HDMI ports and two USB connections so you can attach more devices at once. It also packs Dolby Digital Plus audio with 20 watts of two-channel sound for that immersive movie-watching experience.

Searching for streaming contents and live TV shows to watch will never be the same, as this Smart TV includes a simple on-screen guide called the Universal Guide. Normally selling at $630, today is a great opportunity to snatch the Samsung UN43RU7100 4K Ultra HD LED TV as Walmart slash its price by $282, dropping to an amazing offer of $348.

Looking for other deals? Find more TV deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Vizio 55-inch 4K TV D-Series
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with prices under $300

Walmart's last big Vizio D-Series 4K TV sale was on Prime Day, but those outstanding prices didn't last long. Thankfully, it appears prices are on their way back down, with the 50-inch and the 55-inch falling back to near Prime Day levels.
Posted By Ed Oswald
70 inch lg 4k tv deal um7370pua walmart sale
Deals

You’d don’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K TV

Talk about a smoking hot deal. Walmart has knocked $372 off the mammoth 70-inch LG UM7370PUA 4K TV, dropping the price from $1,200 down to just $828. There's nothing quite like it in the same price bracket.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lg 43 inch 4k tv walmart deal ultra hd smart led uk6200
Deals

Walmart cuts price of this 43-inch LG 4K TV by $118, to just $230

Big-screen TVs are all the rage these days, but that doesn’t mean you can't get an amazing entertainment experience with a smaller panel, such as the LG 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Order it now on Walmart for only $230.
Posted By Erica Katherina
sony bravia 55 inch 4k tv walmart deal class hdr android led x800e series
Deals

Walmart slashes $448 off this Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K TV

You don’t have to break the bank to score a plus-size 4K TV. We’ve seen a ton of discounted brand-name 4K TVs floating around, including the Sony 55-Inch Bravia HDR 4K LED TV. Get it today on Walmart at a $500 discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
megacra sound bar deal 1
Deals

Upgrading your home theater? Amazon discounts this Megacra soundbar to $70

You should never settle for the mediocre sound that your TV provides. Even the latest high-end smart TVs don’t offer quality audio output from their built-in speakers. One solution is the Megacra soundbar. Normally $100 on Amazon, now you…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
zojirushi 6 quart multicooker amazon deal
Deals

Cook meals of all types with this Zojirushi multicooker, now 30% off from Amazon

Zojirushi is one of the oldest Japanese manufacturing companies. One of its offerings is the Zojirushi multicooker, a heavy-duty cooker that boasts multiple functionalities. Get it for $175 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
razer blade stealth ultrabook amazon deal
Deals

Play hard with the Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook, now $300 off from Amazon

PCs are big and bulky, but they can be upgraded with the best graphics processors for you to enjoy games glitch-free. Now, you can play demanding games on laptops, like the Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook. Get it on Amazon for $1,300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
acer chromebooks amazon back to school deals chromebook r 11
Deals

Back-to-school deals: Amazon drops up to $101 off these Acer Chromebooks

Amazon drops the price of Acer Chromebooks by up to $100 to heighten your productivity. These include the Chromebook R 11 (23% off), the Chromebook 15 C2AE (19% off), and the Chromebook 15 P39B (25% off).
Posted By Jufer Cooper
lenovo moto g6 news head
Deals

Amazon makes the Moto G6 even more affordable with a 42% price cut

The Moto G series is the midrange market's gamechanger. Catch the Motorolla Moto G6 at its most affordable price yet with Amazon's 42% price cut. This sale brings its standard list price of $240 down to $140.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Michael Kors Access Sofie press feature
Deals

Get the uber-chic Michael Kors Access Sofie smartwatch for $178 off from Amazon

Michael Kors is known for making ready-to-wear clothes for the sophisticated woman. His company has branched out into making wearables, including the uber-chic Michael Kors Access Sofie smartwatch, which you can get for $217 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
petcube play deal from walmart and amazon
Deals

The Petcube Play pet camera with laser toy is down to $100

Interact with your fur babies wherever you are with the Petcube Play smart pet camera with interactive laser toy. It is available for the highly discounted price of $100 on Amazon and Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart offers sweet deals on owlet smart sock 2 baby monitor mobicam hdx hd wifi monitoring camera with digital pan tilt zoo
Deals

Looking for a baby camera? Walmart cuts 26% off this smart Wi-Fi baby monitor

Parents of infants get anxious when they leave their little one to go do something in another room. Thankfully, you can now monitor your infant with the Mobicam HDX smart baby monitoring camera, on sale for $44 on Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day philips hue 2 pack premium smart light starter kit 1
Deals

Best Buy discounts $40 off on the Philips Hue Starter Kit with Light Switch

Bring a splash of color and automation into your home with the three-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit with Lightswitch. Get this smart lighting pack at the discounted price of $150 on Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins