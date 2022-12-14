 Skip to main content
This 43-inch Samsung 4K monitor with streaming built-in is $100 off

Jennifer Allen
One of the best monitor deals around is smarter than your average monitor too. At Samsung, you can buy a Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor with Streaming TV functionality for $400 saving you $100 off the regular price of $500. An ideal purchase for anyone who doesn’t have the room or inclination for both a TV and monitor in their home or living area, it gives you the best of both worlds at a great price. Likely to be highly popular, let’s take a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor

Samsung is a popular name among best monitors lists as well as providing some of the best 4K monitors around. Knowing how to get the most out of 4K technology, the Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor is instantly appealing. Its 4K panel looks great, with HDR10 support offering superior image quality than an average 1080p panel. Thanks to features like Adaptive Picture, it can adjust brightness automatically depending on surrounding light so you get an optimal image every time. Built-in speakers provide you with rich and realistic sound as you watch or listen to anything. It’s also possible to adjust to an Ultrawide Game View to see more of the games you’re playing, while the Samsung Gaming Hub means you can play games via Xbox Cloud Gaming easily.

There’s also the smart side of the Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor. You can watch all your favorite content via the streaming services without needing to connect it to a PC. Free live and on-demand content is available along with popular streaming apps like Netflix. It’s also possible to remotely access another PC, control things via extensive voice assistant support, and turn your monitor into a smart home control center too. A built-in camera makes it simple to take video calls too with tilt functionality allowing you to find the perfect angle for your needs. There’s even AirPlay integration for wirelessly connecting your Apple devices effortlessly.

Normally priced at $500, the Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor is down to $400 at Samsung. A saving of $100, this is a great time to enjoy a super smart monitor for less. Buy it now before the deal ends.

