If you’ve been looking to splurge on an insane gaming monitor, well, we have just the deal for you! This 49-inch super-ultrawide curved gaming monitor from Samsung can probably take up your whole desk space and then some. The real shocker here is that it’s been discounted from $2,000 down to $1,200 at Walmart. That’s an $800 discount and probably one of the best gaming monitor deals you’re going to see right now.

It’s hard to know where to start with a monitor so big, but the first thing we can mention is not only the insane size of 49 inches but also the super-ultrawide aspect ratio of 32:9. That’s the equivalent of two 27-inch monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio next to each other, and the monitor does support it with its picture by picture feature. The screen also has a resolution of 5120 x 1440, which means you’ll probably want to pick up a pretty powerful gaming PC from our gaming PC deals to complement it, both as a single screen and for picture by picture. The larger resolution and screen real estate also provide for a bigger field of view, plus the curve means you don’t get distorted edges like you would with a flat panel.

Besides that, you get a pretty excellent QLED screen, which can hit 95% of DCI colors, and it even comes factory-calibrated. For those who aren’t familiar with those terms, it just means you’re going to get a screen that has brilliant colors and really deep blacks while also looking pretty good out-of-the-box, without the need for you to do much, if any, configuration. You also probably won’t be surprised to find out that it has HDR, but what is a little surprising is to see AMD’s FreeSync compatibility rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync, which usually is what you tend to see on monitors this expensive. Finally, and equally important, is that the screen is built around gaming, so you’re going to get a 144Hz refresh rate and low input lag, both features being pretty essential if you want to do some fast-paced FPS gaming.

While this Samsung 49-inch super-ultrawide gaming monitor is a bit on the pricier side, it’s well worth it if you’re looking for a huge gaming monitor upgrade, especially at $1,200 — $800 off its normal price.

