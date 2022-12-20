 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor is $350 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The 49-inch Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Cueved QLED Gaming Monitor in use, with Assassin's Creed on the screen.

Continuing its reign of offering some of the best monitor deals, Samsung has a great deal on the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. Normally priced at $1,200, you can now buy it for $850. While that’s still expensive, this is a fantastic investment for dedicated gamers with the money spare or anyone that wants extra screen space. You’ll need to be quick though as this is a strictly limited-time-only offer. Here’s why it’s worth paying attention to.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung has a great reputation for making the best curved gaming monitors as well as the best gaming monitors overall. It’s hardly surprising then that the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor is worth your time. The monitor is the equivalent of two 27-inch QHD displays side by side so there’s a huge amount of screen space to utilize here. It looks fantastic too thanks to a wealth of key features. That includes AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 technology, and a 120Hz refresh rate so motion blur isn’t a problem.

A super ultra-wide aspect ratio, you get a frankly ridiculous resolution of 5120 x 1440 to play with. It all looks gorgeous too thanks to the lifelike colors provided by HDR1000 which means a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits. QLED technology leads to DCI-P3 95% with colors that look pure, bright, and true to life. Further bolstering things are how FreeSync Premium Pro ensures reduced input lag, low frame rate compensation to keep things silky smooth, and a reduction in screen stutter.

Related

And that’s before you consider the obvious benefits of a curved screen. It’s really immersive stuff with the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor curving around your field of view so you can truly lose yourself into what you’re watching. It’s all perfectly designed with gaming in mind without even mentioning the dedicated Game Mode that helps to instantly adjust contrast and color settings for whatever you play. There’s even a Virtual Aim Point onscreen set of crosshairs if you want the help.

A truly high-end gaming monitor, the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor is normally priced at $1,200 but it’s currently down to $850 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Samsung. A substantial saving of $350, this is the ideal time to upgrade to something that will last you a long time to come.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This 55-inch QLED TV deal is so good we thought it was a mistake
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
The smart alarm clock you didn’t know you needed is $20 today — $50 off!
lenovo smart clock 2 deal december 19 2022
We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a big price cut for the holidays
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sitting on a succulent.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this Samsung 75-inch TV is today
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.
This gaming PC with an RTX 3080Ti and 1TB SSD is $900 off today — Grab it now
iBUYPOWER TRACE MR with RTX 3080Ti at GameStop
It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with delivery by December 21
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
samsung 75 inch q70a deal december 2022 qled 4k tv resized
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $300 off – no trade-in needed
Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking screen feature.
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Arlo Essential full shot