Continuing its reign of offering some of the best monitor deals, Samsung has a great deal on the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. Normally priced at $1,200, you can now buy it for $850. While that’s still expensive, this is a fantastic investment for dedicated gamers with the money spare or anyone that wants extra screen space. You’ll need to be quick though as this is a strictly limited-time-only offer. Here’s why it’s worth paying attention to.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung has a great reputation for making the best curved gaming monitors as well as the best gaming monitors overall. It’s hardly surprising then that the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor is worth your time. The monitor is the equivalent of two 27-inch QHD displays side by side so there’s a huge amount of screen space to utilize here. It looks fantastic too thanks to a wealth of key features. That includes AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 technology, and a 120Hz refresh rate so motion blur isn’t a problem.

A super ultra-wide aspect ratio, you get a frankly ridiculous resolution of 5120 x 1440 to play with. It all looks gorgeous too thanks to the lifelike colors provided by HDR1000 which means a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits. QLED technology leads to DCI-P3 95% with colors that look pure, bright, and true to life. Further bolstering things are how FreeSync Premium Pro ensures reduced input lag, low frame rate compensation to keep things silky smooth, and a reduction in screen stutter.

And that’s before you consider the obvious benefits of a curved screen. It’s really immersive stuff with the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor curving around your field of view so you can truly lose yourself into what you’re watching. It’s all perfectly designed with gaming in mind without even mentioning the dedicated Game Mode that helps to instantly adjust contrast and color settings for whatever you play. There’s even a Virtual Aim Point onscreen set of crosshairs if you want the help.

A truly high-end gaming monitor, the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor is normally priced at $1,200 but it’s currently down to $850 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Samsung. A substantial saving of $350, this is the ideal time to upgrade to something that will last you a long time to come.

