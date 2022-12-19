If you’ve been seeking out monitor deals with a keen eye on upgrading your gaming setup, you’re going to love this offer on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. Normally priced at $1,500, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only at Samsung. A huge discount of $600, this may still be an expensive purchase but it’s just become a lot more tempting for anyone keen to invest in a high-end monitor. Unlikely to stick around for long at this price, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money. Alternatively, hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

One of the best gaming monitors around as well as one of the best curved gaming monitors, you simply can’t go wrong with the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. If you’re keen to play games in the most immersive way possible, this is the solution. That’s thanks to it being Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor so it effectively feels like it’s wrapping you up in your gaming time. It matches the curve of the human eye so you get an immersive experience with minimal eye strain. It offers the screen space of two 27-inch panels so there’s plenty to see here.

In conjunction with that, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor uses QLED technology so you can enjoy great picture quality with every frame. It leads to more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB so you get a superior class of color reproduction. With an unparalleled level of depth, your games have never looked so good as they will here. That’s further helped by the 240Hz refresh rate which means motion blur will be a thing of the past, no matter how fast your gaming gets. A 1ms response time means no risk of input lag either. Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro round off the selection of awesome features from one of the best monitors you can buy today.

Ordinarily priced at $1,500, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is down to $900 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Samsung. Unlikely to be this price for long, if you can afford it, you seriously won’t regret this purchase. Buy it now before you miss out.

