49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Cyber Monday deal: Save $800

If you have plenty to spend among the Cyber Monday deals, you’re going to love the offer we’ve spotted on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor at Samsung. Right now you can buy it for $1,500 saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. A saving of 35%, if you’ve been considering investing in a truly high-end gaming monitor, you’re going to save a lot here. While we’re not counting on it being an impulse purchase, there’s no denying this is a huge saving. Here’s why the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor could be the monitor for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

One of the best gaming monitors around, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is expensive but powerful. You’ll need a high-end graphics card to reap the most benefits here but if you’ve already got the PC side of things organized, you owe it to yourself to invest in the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. It offers an industry-defining 49-inch 1000R curved screen that is equipped with a cutting-edge Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel. With a 240Hz refresh rate, motion blur simply isn’t going to happen, while a 1ms response rate ensures you’ll have no trouble keeping up with what’s going on.

The monitor fully wraps around your view as you would expect from one of the best curved monitors so you can lose yourself in your gaming time. Quantum Mini-LED ensures that you get exceptional picture quality with full adaptive G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support pairing up nicely with your graphics card. It has 2,048 local dimming zones and the highest 12-bit black levels so there’s unrivaled picture quality no matter what you’re viewing. This is a screen capable of highlighting the smallest of details so you really see everything on screen in fantastic clarity.

A truly phenomenal gaming monitor in every way, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is normally priced at $2,300. Right now, as part of the Cyber Monday deals going on at Samsung, you can buy it for $1,500. That might still sound expensive but an $800 savings is a huge discount so this is the best time to buy yourself a gaming monitor that is going to last you a long time.

Editors' Recommendations