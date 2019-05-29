Walmart kicks off a fantastic deal on this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV

Share

If you’re hunting for a new TV to watch the NBA Finals in 4K, then you’ve come to the right place. Walmart has a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $600. That’s a massive $200 discount — marking the lowest price we’ve seen it for thus far.

But what if you don’t have $600 to splash out in one go? Well, Walmart’s teamed up with financing giant Affirm to offer its customers the chance to split that figure over twelve months, after sales tax, coming out at a more manageable $59 per month.

65-inch Samsung UN65NU6900 4K TV:

In terms of what the TV brings to the table, we’re looking at a crisp, clear 65-inch LED screen; the latest version of Samsung’s UHD Engine, which is responsible for weaving HD material into 4K Ultra HD; and multi-format HDR for sprucing up low-light scenes.

It also comes bundled with Samsung’s Smart TV software, opening the door to a number of top-tier streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and TV, and Netflix — all without the need for a set-top box or streaming stick.

A little too big or expensive?

If you’ve fallen in love with this particular TV, but can’t stretch to $600 — or $59 per month — or are unable to squeeze a 65-inch screen into your bedroom or living room, you’re in luck: Walmart has also slashed the price of the 50-inch model.

The reduction sees that variant’s shelf price reduced by $100, dropping it down to a thriftier $330. And if that’s still a tad too steep, Affirm’s partnership with Walmart can be carried across as well, balancing out to $32 per month for twelve months.

50-inch Samsung UN50NU6900 4K TV:

Not sure what makes a fantastic TV? Take a look at our TV buying guide. You may want to bookmark this page before doing so, though, as once you find both the 50-inch and 65-inch Samsung tick all the boxes, you’ll want to rush back to pick one up.

