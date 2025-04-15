 Skip to main content
Get this Samsung smart washer-dryer combo while it’s $600 off

By
On Sale The Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. All-in-One Vented Washer Dryer Combo in the laundry room.
Samsung

If you’re thinking of upgrading your laundry room with washer and dryer deals, you might as well make a serious investment for the convenience of your family. We highly recommend going for the Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. All-in-One Vented Washer Dryer Combo, which is on sale with a $600 discount from Samsung itself. You’ll only have to pay $2,499 for this smart home appliance instead of $3,099, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase — you wouldn’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. All-in-One Vented Washer Dryer Combo

You don’t need to buy a separate washer and dryer with the Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. All-in-One Vented Washer Dryer Combo, as it does both functions so you’ll save space in your laundry area. It’s capable of delivering a complete wash and dry cycle in just 68 minutes, without requiring you to transfer loads. The internal heater and fan move hot air through your clothes and vent out moisture during the drying process, and once the cycle is done, its door automatically opens to leave clothes smelling fresh. The front-load washer and dryer also features an easy-to-use, 7-inch touchscreen, where you’ll be able to access laundry cycles and other settings.

The Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. All-in-One Vented Washer Dryer Combo is a smart device, as it uses AI to more efficiently clean your clothes. With AI Opti Wash & Dry technology, it can detect soil level and fabrics, and then automatically adjust settings as necessary so there won’t be any guesswork on your end. You’ll also be able to receive alerts once it’s done, and remotely start or pause a wash and dry cycle through Samsung’s SmartThings app.

The Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. All-in-One Vented Washer Dryer Combo will remove all the hassle from doing the laundry, and it’s on sale from Samsung at $600 off. It’s down to $2,499 from $3,099, but you need to act fast because if you hesitate, you may miss this chance to buy the Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. All-in-One Vented Washer Dryer Combo for a much lower price than usual. Once you’ve started to appreciate the wonders of a smart home, you should also think about taking a look at security camera deals and robot vacuum deals for other connected devices.

