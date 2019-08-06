Share

Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event in July sparked a lot of competing sales when it came to 4K TVs, but most of the sales prices lasted only for a brief time. One deal still looks to be live and that’s on Samsung’s 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV at Walmart.

Normally $428, Walmart has cut $100 off the price, offering it for just $328. This is an absolutely phenomenal price for a TV from a brand that continues to impress us time and time again.

We have vast experience reviewing TVs, and Samsung consistently ranks near the top of the list of our favorites. While this particular model doesn’t have the impressive picture of the company’s (more expensive) QLED sets, the LED display still performs exceptionally well and is one of your better options among entry-level 4K TVs.

This 50-inch set supports HDR, which gives you the best possible picture when viewing 4K content. A 120Hz effective refresh rate makes this set perfect for watching sports or playing games, too, and Dolby Digital Plus audio support is included (we recommend a soundbar, however).

Other notable features include Samsung’s new universal guide, which makes it easy to find something to watch across streaming and traditional TV services. You can stream content directly to your TV from your Android or Apple device, and one USB and 2 HDMI ports provide a decent amount of connectivity for an entry-level 4K set.

We think this set would be a great addition to a den, master bedroom, or an extra room. We’d recommend a higher-end TV for your living room or entertainment room, so check our best 4K TV deals roundup for some suggestions.

This TV is one of several that Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on — we wrote about a few others last week which are still on sale. If you’re looking for something cheaper — or want to weigh your options — we also have a list of the best 4K TVs under $500, which you should check out before you buy.

Looking for other great tech deals? Don’t forget to check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.