If you’re looking for TVs with incredible image quality that won’t break the bank, look no further than Samsung TV deals. They are making some of the best 4K TVs around right now, especially their QLED TV deals, which offer stunning visuals at a great value. In fact, as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals, you can pick up this great Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV for just $700, a whopping $100 off the regular price of $800. Black Friday TV deals tend to be an absolute steal, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals around right now. Keep reading to find out what makes this TV the ideal centerpiece for your living room.

In our roundup of the best TV brands, we called Samsung one of the “heavyweights” of the TV industry because of its premium features and cutting-edge display technology. In particular, we praised their QLED panels that significantly enhanced performance. The Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV is a perfect example of their commitment to quality. As soon as you turn on the TV, the first thing you’ll notice is how fantastic it looks. The quantum dot technology and dynamic backlighting enable a full range of colors, exceptional contrast, and high brightness no matter what you’re watching. Samsung’s HDR implementation makes movies and TV shows come to life with vivid details, while the automated 4K upscaling turns lower-resolution content into high-definition video instantly.

This TV is packed with features that you’ll love. If you’re a gamer, you’ll appreciate the Super UltraWide GameView, which adjusts the resolution when you’re playing an ultrawide compatible title. You also get easy access to all of your favorite content, with perfect compatibility to all streaming services and an ethernet port to ensure lightning-fast internet speeds. You can also control your TV with just the sound of your voice, thanks to its compatibility with multiple voice assistants.

The Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV is an excellent purchase for any home, and this fantastic deal at Walmart turns it into a must-buy. Right now, you can get this stunning screen for just $700, a hefty $100 off the standard price of $800. That’s an amazing deal considering the quality of the TV you’re getting. This could sell out soon, so click that “Buy Now” button before it’s too late!

