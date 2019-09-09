Enjoy over $150 in savings with Walmart’s deal on this Samsung 55-inch 4K TV

4K is the new standard in TV resolution. It offers four times the number of pixels of a Full HD TV, which basically means clearer and more defined picture. If you’ve been living your life in 1080p and looking to upgrade to 4K, now’s the time to take the plunge. Walmart is currently discounting the Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV RU7200 series (2019 model) by 25%.

With this deal, you’ll only be paying $448 instead of its usual $600 price tag. On top of that offer is the chance to spread the cost over a 12-month period, which amounts to a more manageable $44 per month. We also spotted discounts on LG and Vizio TVs in case you’re looking for other options.

The RU7200 series is powered by a 4K Ultra HD processor that optimizes the TV’s performance. Every show, scene, and season is upscaled with improved picture clarity. It also comes with a high-dynamic range (HDR) imaging that reveals stunning shades of color, a PurColor technology that supports a wide range of fined-tuned hues, and a Mega Contrast to keep blacks deep and whites bright.

As if that’s not enough, Samsung gave the TV a motion rate of 120Hz for optimal support on fast-moving content. Sports, games, and action scenes are displayed smoothly with minimal blur. And to complete the entertainment experience, the Korea-based tech giant also kicked things up a notch on the audio front. Sporting an advanced surround sound audio technology — the Dolby Digital Plus — the TV is able to elevate sound for a more realistic feel.

Just like most Samsung 4K smart TVs, the RU7200 is designed with the Universal Guide which makes it easy to search for streaming content. It acts as a portal to a bunch of streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

Controlling the TV is simple. The sleek OneRemote can automatically detect and control content as well as compatible connected devices. You can also activate hands-free control by connecting the TV to an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device. This allows you to change channels, adjust the volume, and control playback using simple voice commands.

Modern and slim, the Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV RU7200 series blends well with any room setup. The ports and cable slots are intelligently placed for convenient connectivity options and neat cable management. Score this TV today on Walmart at a discounted price of $448, and enjoy your favorite entertainment in magnificent 4K quality.

