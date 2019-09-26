Samsung is one of the top brands to produce the best TVs in the market today. The company’s sets might be on the pricey side, but they are still affordable to most users, and Samsung makes sure to match those prices with premium quality. If you’re into 4K TVs under $500, this 55-inch Samsung 7-Series 4K TV will definitely suit you, and it’s being discounted by $102 at Amazon. But for those who want to upgrade for a premium 4K TV, this Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV is a solid choice instead, and it’s available with $300 off the list price. We’ve listed them both here to let you know more about these products, and also included this buying guide to help you decide with even greater confidence.

Samsung UN55RU7100FXZA 55-inch 7 Series 4K TV (2019 Model) – 17% Off

For a TV that promises to fulfill what you would expect in a 4K TV, this 55-inch Samsung RU7100 4K TV got you covered. It is packed with a powerful UHD processor that instantly upscales any content into a 4K picture quality, to give your existing HD and Full HD videos an even greater resolution. It also holds an HDR imaging feature that exhibits crisp details, and a PurColor technology that utilizes a million shades of color to create simulated images. This 2019 model TV functions admirably in terms of color and contrast, and it guarantees smooth action on fast-moving content with its 60Hz of refresh rate.

You can watch all your favorite movies and TV shows as it was meant to be seen with this 55-inch Samsung 7-Series 4K TV. While it usually retails at $600, Amazon drops $102 off its price, so it’s now available for only $498. Order yours today while the offer still lasts.

Samsung QN55Q60RAFXZA 55-inch Q60 Series QLED 4K TV (2019 Model) – 25% Off

QLED sets deliver the most vivid colors when compared to normal LEDs as it uses the Quantum Dots technology. Samsung claims that this feature offers more than a billion shades of bright colors to produce more stunning details, and that’s exactly what this Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV can bring to the table. It has a 4K Quantum Processor that upgrades content into their best possible 4K resolution, and it supports HDR10+ to produce lifelike pictures.

The Q60 Series QLED TV is equipped with all the smarts, and it has a OneRemote feature to control all compatible devices including Bixby voice command, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. You can get this now at Amazon for only $898 instead of $1,198, and enjoy a whopping $300 of savings.

