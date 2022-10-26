 Skip to main content
This is your excuse to buy Samsung’s futuristic Frame QLED TV

Andrew Morrisey
By
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to be the centerpiece of your home theater, one of the more unique options is Samsung’s Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Samsung Frame TV is one of the best TV deals available right now, as you can grab it for just $1,000 at Best Buy. This makes for a savings of $500, as the sharp QLED TV regularly costs $1,500. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this is one of the best QLED TV deals taking place right now.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

A QLED TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture by transforming light into lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Comparing QLED and OLED TVs is a good idea if you’re putting together a home theater setup, but if you’re impressed enough with QLED as it is, you can jump right in with The Frame. Like all of the best TVs, The Frame produces a gorgeous picture that looks great no matter what sort of content you may be taking in. It’s able to produce a billion shades of color with 100% color volume. In other words, it creates one of the more naturally immersive viewing experiences you’ll find in a TV.

The most unique thing about Samsung’s The Frame TV is its design. It’s made to look like a piece of artwork hanging on the wall, and even has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching TV. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. Minimalism is the intention with the Frame TV. It comes with a slim-fit wall mount, and it has customizable bezels that snap onto it magnetically. One slim cable is all the TV needs, and because it’s a smart TV, it eliminates the need for external streaming devices, as it comes with access to all of your favorite streaming services accessible within the TVs software.

One of the most unique 4K viewing experiences you’ll come across, the 55-inch model of Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 at Best Buy today. That’s a savings of $500, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

