The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV just got an unbelievable discount

If you’ve been waiting for the right extraordinary 4K TV deals, Amazon’s current sale price for the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV could be just what you’ve been looking for. The Samsung Frame TV clicks all the boxes for great TV viewing and with its unique Art Mode, you can display personal photos as well as artwork. Normally $1,498, Amazon discounted the 55-inch Frame TV by $500, for a jaw-dropping final price of $998.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV

The Frame TV’s ability to convert quickly to display artwork or photos is its unique purchase appeal, but it also promises all the qualities of a top 4K TV. Samsung’s 55-inch Frame TV delivers on that promise, in spades. Samsung’s QLED 4K electronics employ Quantum Dot technology with 100% Color Volume, which means you’ll see fabulous detailing in the images even when the lighting on the screen shifts. Billions of colors and shades are on call with this tech. To aid your enjoyment any time of the day, the Frame TV has an anti-reflection matte display to reduce glare regardless of the amount of daylight or artificial lighting in the room. Samsung’s Quantum HDR also boosts your enjoyment with deep blacks and extremely bright whites, which improves all video content.

If you’re concerned about the aesthetics of using a large-screen TV to display art and wonder if it will look industrial, or just silly, Samsung’s designers took pains to address those issues. The Samsung Frame TV hangs flush against your wall with a slim-fit wall mount. It also has a narrow bezel with snap-on covers available in different colors to match your interior design. Worried about a mass of cables? Samsung fits the Frame TV with a single, near-invisible connection cable that attaches to a separate One Connect box with plugs and ports for all the normal cables that would otherwise mar the view. Your view of artwork — your own or from Samsung’s Art Store — isn’t distracted by cables and wires. The Art Store has a library of more than 1,400 classic and new works available by optional subscription.

If you’d prefer to see artwork or your own photography on the wall rather than a stark black rectangle when you’re not watching TV, the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV enables your choice. The usual price for this 55-inch smart 4K TV model is $1,498, but Amazon dropped the price to just $998, a $500 savings. Don’t wait too long to snap up this deal because we don’t know how long it will last.

