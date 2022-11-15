If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your home theater, Best Buy has kicked off its Black Friday event early, allowing you to beat the rush and capitalize on Black Friday TV deals right now. One of the more unique options among the Best Buy Black Friday deals is Samsung’s Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Samsung Frame TV is just $1,000 right now, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as inventory is likely to go quickly.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED TV

A QLED TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture by transforming light into lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Comparing QLED and OLED TVs is a good idea if you’re putting together a home theater setup, but if you’re impressed enough with QLED as it is, you can jump right in with the Samsung Frame TV. Like all of the best TVs, the Frame TV produces a picture that looks great no matter what sort of content you may be taking in. It’s able to produce a billion shades of color with 100% color volume, and it also has anti-reflection technology. In other words, it creates one of the more naturally immersive viewing experiences you’ll find in a TV.

The most unique thing about Samsung’s Frame TV is its design. It’s made to look like a piece of artwork hanging on the wall, and even has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching TV. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. The Frame TV comes with a slim-fit wall mount, and it has customizable bezels that snap onto it magnetically. One slim cable is all the TV needs, and because it’s a smart TV, it eliminates the need for external streaming devices, as it comes with access to all of your favorite streaming services within the TV’s software.

One of the most unique 4K viewing experiences you’ll come across, the 55-inch Samsung Frame 4K smart TV is just $1,000 at Best Buy today. That’s a savings of $500, as it would regularly cost you $1,500. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

