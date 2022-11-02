Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount

Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV

The 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV is a little bit of the future today. Not only are you getting a big screen, but you’re also getting a 120Hz refresh rate while maintaining that screen at UHD. In other words, power. If you compare QLED vs OLED, you’ll also see that this TV really shines when you can’t control the ambient lighting. Plus, it’s quite smart with remote-free Alexa channel changing and other voice tech through your favorite friends: Alexa commands, Bixby, and Google’s voice assistant all make an appearance. Oh, and you think the best 4K TV’s are cool but happen to be a retro fan? The Samsung Q70A’s quantum processor can use machine learning to upscale content into today’s quality. Finally, if you’re a fan of SmartThings, you’ll find yourself right at home here, too.

One interesting paradox with the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV is that it is big, but also small. From the side you might almost miss it, as the TV’s “AirSlim” build is only about an inch thick with a similarly slimmer-than-standard stand. But don’t fear that you are getting less with this setup, as the back of the TV has four HDMI ports, two USB ports, a slot for LAN connections, in edition to all of the standard cable connection ports. The small body won’t leave you hanging or hoping for more.

Here’s your chance to get in on this TV at only $898. That’s $102 off the typical $1,000 price point for the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV. Again, we aren’t sure when the deal will end, so unless you’re thinking about checking out our other great QLED TV deals, the time to buy is now.

Editors' Recommendations