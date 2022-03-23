This 55-inch TV from Samsung is $500 off today

There’s a wide range of options available if you’re planning to buy from 4K TV deals, but if you’ve got the budget, you should go for QLED TV deals. While the technology isn’t cheap, you may be able to score a huge discount if you’re willing to take the time to look around. You should check out Samsung TV deals, which currently include this $500 discount for the 55-inch Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV, bringing its price from Samsung down to $1,100, which more families can afford compared to its original price of $1,600.

If you’re willing to make an investment in your home theater setup and if you’ve got enough space in your living room, based on Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, you might want to place the 55-inch Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV at the top of your list. The TV features Neo QLED technology, which is Samsung’s latest take on QLED displays with quantum dots that create increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. It’s also powered by Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor 4K, which not only optimizes 4K content, but also upscales everything else that you watch into 4K resolution.

The Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV is a great choice for gaming, as Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ minimizes blur and enhances motion clarity during action-packed scenes, while the on-screen Game Bar will let you make real-time adjustments to frames per second, screen ratio, and wireless headset settings, among others. The TV also has an array of audio features, including Object Tracking Sound, which provides realistic 3D sound, and Active Voice Amplifier, which enhances the on-screen dialogue to make it louder and clearer.

QLED TVs are growing in popularity, and if you want to find out what the fuss is all about, you should probably take advantage of Samsung’s offer for the 55-inch Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV. It’s available with a $500 discount that lowers the TV’s price to $1,100 from its original price of $1,600. Stocks may run out at any minute though, so there’s no time to waste if you want to take advantage of the deal. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get the 55-inch Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV for much less than its usual price.

