This Samsung 60-inch TV is marked down to only $448 today

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals, because you deserve to enjoy your favorite shows on the best display that your budget allows. If you think it’s time to make an investment, it’s highly recommended that you browse Walmart TV deals. The retailer offers discounts on different brands like Samsung TV deals, which currently include a $150 discount on the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV that makes it more affordable at just $448, compared to its original price of $598.

The Samsung TU7000 4K TV’s 60-inch screen features 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear details and High Dynamic Range support for a wide spectrum of colors, so if Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy shows that it will fit your available space, it will prove to be a worthy purchase. The sleek and minimalist design of the TV will add to your enjoyment of your favorite shows, as there are no bezels that will distract you from what’s happening onscreen. You can also hide the TV’s cables in its stand to reduce the clutter in the area where you’ll place it.

A smart TV connects directly to the internet to access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The best 4K TVs are smart TVs, as well as the Samsung TU7000 4K TV, which is powered by the Tizen operating system. In addition to supporting a wide range of apps, the TV also offers Auto Game Mode, which optimizes the screen and minimizes input lag to improve the gaming experience, and the Universal Guide, which provides curated content from both broadcast and streaming channels based on your preferences.

If your current TV needs an upgrade, you should consider taking advantage of Walmart’s discount for the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV. The retailer slashed the TV’s price by $150, bringing it down to just $448 from its original price of $598. It’s unclear how long this deal will last though, so you shouldn’t waste time or else stock may run out. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to make sure that you get the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV for much cheaper than usual.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations