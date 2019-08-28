Deals

One of the main factors that raise the price of a 4K TV is the brand and its screen size. For giant-brand TV makers like Samsung and Sony, a 70-inch 4K TV can take you a whopping $2,000. If you’re still into it for this kind of TV but unwilling to shell out that enormous cost, this deal from Walmart is definitely worth a look. As part of the Labor Day sale, Walmart is dropping the price of the Samsung UN65RU7200 7-Series 65-Inch 4K Smart LED TV from $900 down to only $698. You can save as much as $202, so order now while stocks last.

The UN65RU7200 is the current model of the Samsung 4K TV series, and it carries many of the latest technologies that the brand has to offer. From powerful processors, stunning resolutions, and voice-control features, this TV is worth every buck.

Running in smart UHD Engine, this Samsung 4K TV automatically upscales every movie and TV series into a 4K Ultra HD display. This resolution gives you a striking picture clarity with enhanced contrast. The PurColor feature produces more vibrant colors, while the high-dynamic range (HDR) function will bring out vivid and life-like images on your screen.

Samsung equipped this 65-inch TV with its own Bixby voice assistant. It complements to your Samsung Galaxy smartphones to command the TV and other connected devices, like the Nest Learning Thermostat, using your voice. It is also compatible with other smart speakers such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice command. This feature makes your life simpler as you just need to tell your devices to change the channel for you.

This Samsung UHD TV started its cooperation with the new Apple TV app. Now you can subscribe to Apple TV channels, purchase, rent, and watch the latest movies with just a click of the Apple TV app icon. Share the fun with the whole family by displaying videos, music, and photos from your iPhone straight to the Samsung UHD TV. It has the AirPlay 2 built-in, so you can stream content from Apple devices and cast it on the big screen.

This offer from Walmart is an absolute steal. The combination of brand and size fits the criteria of a premium-priced device, but you can have it today at a much affordable price of $698 instead of $900. You can even split its cost and pay only $69 a month in a span of 12 months. Order the Samsung UN65RU7200 7-Series 65-inch 4K smart LED TV now and enjoy $202 discount this Labor Day sale.

Not sure about which TV to buy? Check out our buying guide and other TV deals on our curated deals page.

