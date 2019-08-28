Samsung is known as one of the largest producers of smart devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, and of course, smart TVs. But since these machines are top of the line, it often comes at an expensive price tags. For those of you that are loyal to the brand and are looking for much affordable 4K TV, we have good news for you. As part of its Labor Day sale, Walmart is reducing the price of these 2018 models of Samsung 6-Series 65-inch 4K smart LED TVs by up to 51%.

Whether you prefer flatscreen or curved screen TV, Samsung has you covered. To help you decide even better, we’ve listed them both here so you can check out which one will satisfy your needs.

Samsung 6-Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV UN65NU6900 (2018 model) — $548 (31% off)

If you want to upgrade from your current Full HD flatscreen TV, then the Samsung 6-Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV is your best prospect. It has a UHD Engine that easily upscales your existing Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD quality. Meaning, there is no need for you to find new videos in 4K resolution if you already have one, as this Smart TV will already convert it for you. It also has an HDR10 function that adjusts the picture quality on every scene, and the Dolby Digital Plus audio system will give you an immersive cinema experience.

The UN65NU6900 will boost your gaming performance, thanks to its Game Mode feature that reduces lag. Add it to the TV’s 120Hz refresh rate and it will sure to give an incredibly fluid motion, especially in battle scenes with fast-moving action moves. Usually, the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV sells at $798, but Walmart cuts it down by a whopping $250 off for Labor Day sale, so you can now get it for only $548. If that’s still heavy for you, they are offering its customers the option to break the cost over 12 months, which comes out to a more flexible $54 per month.

Samsung 6-Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD curved smart LED TV UN65NU7300 (2018 model) — $680 (51% off)

If you are looking to experience a different style, away from the traditional flatscreen TV, this Samsung 6-Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD curved smart LED TV will take you to the next level. Its curved screen display complements perfectly with the 4K resolution, giving you a new perspective on your favorite movies and TV shows. The PurColor and HDR technologies also help to produce vibrant and vivid pictures for more life-like images. With its curved slim design, it will fit perfectly on your walls and living room floors.

The UN65NU7300 (2018 model) is a premium curved screen smart TV that normally costs $1,400. This type of TV usually costs a lot more, depending on screen size. But with Walmart’s Labor Day sale, you can snag this stunning TV for only $680, and save as much as $720 — more than half of its original price. You can also opt to split it to a more digestive price of $67 monthly for 12 months with additional terms.

Not sure which 4K TV to buy? Take a look at our buying guide and other TV deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations