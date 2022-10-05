If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

The Samsung S95B may not have a catchy name, but it more than makes up for it with all the internal tech, such as the impressive 4K OLED screen that has a whopping 8.3 billion pixels, which can switch on and off individually and quickly. That means that you get some incredible contrast compared to other TVs where light zones include hundreds if not thousands of pixels, and if that weren’t enough, it also provides 1,200 nits of brightness in HDR, which isn’t something you’re going to see on the majority of TVs out there. Put all that together and you get one of the best OLED TV deals you will easily find.

If you’re a gamer, we have some good news for you, too; since the S95B has HDMI 2.1 support, it supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and you even have some low input lag. So whether you’re playing on a high-end gaming desktop or the latest generation of consoles, you can fully take advantage of your gaming gear. We’ll also mention that there’s AI upscaling so that you can watch non-4K content at 4K. There’s also the Dolby Atmos surround sound and object tracking tech, which is pretty cool if you want an awesome audio experience, although there is an eARC HDMI if you’d rather go with an external sound setup.

Overall, the Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED 4K Smart TV may be on the more expensive side, but it’s one of the most state-of-the-art, versatile TVs with an excellent picture that you’re going to find, and you can get one for $1,000 cheaper from Samsung right now for a sale price of $2,000. But if that’s sill too expensive for you, there are a lot of other great 65-inch TV deals to check out.

