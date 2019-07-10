Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops an incredible deal on this 65-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
samsung 65 inch curved 4k tv deal 7 series walmart

Curved screens are to 4K what fine red wine is to gourmet cheese — a match made in heaven. As such, this fantastic deal on a curved 65-inchSamsung 4K TV is not to be overlooked. Why? Because it not only delivers one of the most immersive viewing experiences, but it currently does so at a fraction of its usual price, coming in at $750 (down $250).

There’s no denying the fact that $750 is an awful lot of dough to spend on a new television, and Walmart itself agrees. That’s why it’s offering its customers the option to split the cost over twelve months, which comes out to a more manageable $73 per month after sales tax and a few bucks’ worth of interest have been bolted on.

But the million-dollar question is: Is it worth it? While there are cheaper alternatives on the market, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another 65-inch model that comes with a curved screen. Combine that with a UHD Engine for turning HD content into 4K, multi-format HDR, and all the smarts you could ever need and you have a winner.

Usually when we feature a 4K TV, we mention that the smart software is the centerpiece, creating a wormhole into another dimension where streaming runs wild and cable providers are nowhere to be seen. The same rings true for the Samsung on offer, but it’s far from its pièce de résistance — that would be the curved screen.

Somewhat of an acquired taste, a screen that’s arced — or as it’s more commonly known, curved — produces an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the on-screen action, even if they aren’t sitting right in front of the screen; although those fortunate enough to be in the middle reap all the benefits.

That’s all well and good, but you need to have some premium content around to really experience it. Fortunately, the onboard smart software is home to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Just load up a 4K movie and switch on HDR, and the outside world will fade into a distant memory.

At 65 inches, the Samsung 7-Series is a little on the large side. With that in mind, if you’re after something a little smaller, Walmart has also discounted the 55-inch model — it’s on sale for $550, a total savings of $150. There are also a number of other great 4K TVs on sale; the highlight being a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260 ($170 off).

If you aren’t sold on the Samsung 7-Series and the Vizio D-Series isn’t your speed, we’d suggest holding out for Amazon Prime Day 2019. The retailer has already slashed the price of some of the best budget 4K TVs on the market, and we’re expecting to see even bigger savings on higher-end televisions on the big day.

Not sure what makes a great 4K TV? Take a look at our buying guide.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops a huge price cut on this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

The chance to bag a big name-brand 4K TV on the cheap should never be overlooked, even more so when the model on sale is a member of Vizio's oft-raved-about D-Series — and that's exactly what we're looking at today.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Home Theater

The best 4th of July 4K TV deals: Samsung, TCL, and Vizio go on sale

We've sifted through the hundreds of top-brand 4K TVs on sale this Independence Day and selected four that are just too good to miss — and with pricing starting as low as $280, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
the best dell laptops xps 15 lid2 800x533 c 02
Deals

Dell cuts prices on XPS 15 laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals

Looking for a high-end performance laptop? Dell is having a great sale on the XPS 15. It’s a great laptop for those who are looking for fast and smooth performance when it comes to work, play, and everything in between.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Xbox One X review controller system
Deals

The Xbox One X gets a steep $167 discount ahead of Prime Day

If you want the best Microsoft console, then the Xbox One X is still the king, and Amazon has it on sale right now at a very nice discount. If you don't have a Prime membership, this is your best chance to score a new Xbox and save big.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Tent in the middle of a rainy forest.
Deals

Best Prime Day camping deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Prime Day 2019 is set for July 15 and 16. Given that it's happening over two days, this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever before. Like previous Prime Day sales, we expect a whole lot of camping gear to be available at great…
Posted By Ed Oswald
AMD Radeon RX 590
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

If you’re setting up a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card and save some money -- without crippling your build.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon rolls out prime student 6 month trial membership for college students
Movies & TV

Amazon rolls out Prime Student 6-month trial membership for college students

Amazon wants college students to have a shot at Prime Day 2019 deals even if they're not Prime members, which is required for most deals. The Prime Student trial lasts for six months and continues at a reduced rate for up to four years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac
Deals

Amazon cuts nearly $100 off of LG portable air conditioner ahead of Prime Day

In order to stay cool regardless of where you are, we recommend portable air conditioners, like the LG portable air conditioner. It normally costs $389, but Amazon has cut 23% off the price and it's available for $299.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
GoPro Fusion review
Deals

Best Buy takes $300 off of GoPro Fusion 360-degree digital action camera

The GoPro Fusion got a lot of things right, including an attractive design and powerful features. Despite a few shortcomings, it remains a 360 camera that’s hard to beat. Snag one for yourself on Best Buy for only $300.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ninja ct650 amazon deal nb
Deals

The Ninja Smart Screen Blender gets a 37% discount on Amazon

Blenders open you up to a whole new list of possibilities in crafting food. The Ninja Smart Screen Blender is currently at a discounted price of $82 on Amazon, a sweet 37% price cut from its list price if $130.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
window air conditioner early amazon prime day 2019 deals frigidaire 5 000 btu mounted room
Deals

Cool down with these early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners

The best time to buy air conditioning units this summer is today as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This sale happens less than a week before the sales event officially launches on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Save big on a new console and games with the best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Amazon's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to purchase a new Xbox One, along with some of its best games and accessories. These are the best Prime Day Xbox One deals, including those from other retailers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin