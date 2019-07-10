Share

Curved screens are to 4K what fine red wine is to gourmet cheese — a match made in heaven. As such, this fantastic deal on a curved 65-inchSamsung 4K TV is not to be overlooked. Why? Because it not only delivers one of the most immersive viewing experiences, but it currently does so at a fraction of its usual price, coming in at $750 (down $250).

There’s no denying the fact that $750 is an awful lot of dough to spend on a new television, and Walmart itself agrees. That’s why it’s offering its customers the option to split the cost over twelve months, which comes out to a more manageable $73 per month after sales tax and a few bucks’ worth of interest have been bolted on.

But the million-dollar question is: Is it worth it? While there are cheaper alternatives on the market, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another 65-inch model that comes with a curved screen. Combine that with a UHD Engine for turning HD content into 4K, multi-format HDR, and all the smarts you could ever need and you have a winner.

Usually when we feature a 4K TV, we mention that the smart software is the centerpiece, creating a wormhole into another dimension where streaming runs wild and cable providers are nowhere to be seen. The same rings true for the Samsung on offer, but it’s far from its pièce de résistance — that would be the curved screen.

Somewhat of an acquired taste, a screen that’s arced — or as it’s more commonly known, curved — produces an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the on-screen action, even if they aren’t sitting right in front of the screen; although those fortunate enough to be in the middle reap all the benefits.

That’s all well and good, but you need to have some premium content around to really experience it. Fortunately, the onboard smart software is home to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Just load up a 4K movie and switch on HDR, and the outside world will fade into a distant memory.

At 65 inches, the Samsung 7-Series is a little on the large side. With that in mind, if you’re after something a little smaller, Walmart has also discounted the 55-inch model — it’s on sale for $550, a total savings of $150. There are also a number of other great 4K TVs on sale; the highlight being a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260 ($170 off).

If you aren’t sold on the Samsung 7-Series and the Vizio D-Series isn’t your speed, we’d suggest holding out for Amazon Prime Day 2019. The retailer has already slashed the price of some of the best budget 4K TVs on the market, and we’re expecting to see even bigger savings on higher-end televisions on the big day.

Not sure what makes a great 4K TV? Take a look at our buying guide.

