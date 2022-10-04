This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV

Samsung is one of the premier names in consumer electronics, and always seems to have a presence among the best TVs. The 65-inch Class Q70A 4K QLED Smart TV is a good example of modern technology meeting efficient design, as the TV is sleeker and slimmer than ever before. Despite its slim design, the Samsung Q70A produces one of the best pictures available, utilizing QLED technology to present your favorite content with enhanced contrast and a billion shades of color, all with the stunning clarity of 4K resolution. Its AI with Quantum Processor 4K even converts older content into 4K, bringing everything you love to watch into the modern resolution.

As a smart TV, the Samsung Q70A has both Alexa and Google Assistant built in, allowing you to control the TV with just your voice to change the channel, play music, control smart home devices, and more. It’s able to play content in an umber of aspect ratios, which means you can expand your view from 21:9 to 32:9 to optimize the screen for better viewing experiences based on what you’re watching. This TV should be of particular interest to gamers, with the TV’s FreeSync Premium Pro feature that allows for tear-free, stutter-free and low-latency HDR gaming. Its dynamic spatial audio abilities also amplify the gaming experience, and will be something movie lovers and sports fanatics will enjoy getting immersed in as well.

One of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find, the 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV is just $1,000 at Samsung right now. That’s a savings of $400 on this impressive TV’s regular price of $1,400, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations