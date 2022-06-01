This is your excuse to buy a QLED TV — save $200 today

A great home theater needs a great centerpiece, and if you’re looking to catch a deal on a new 4K TV to build around, there are a lot of great 4K TV deals going on right now. One of the best deals is also one of the best QLED TV deals, as Best Buy has discounted the Samsung 65-inch Q70A QLED smart TV by an impressive $200. That brings the sale price down to just $1,000 from its regular price of $1,200, and free shipping is also included, which is a nice freebie for such a large piece of tech.

The Samsung 65-inch QLED smart TV is loaded with features that will fit nicely into any home theater arrangement you may be dreaming up, whether it’s one you’re building from scratch or a current one you’re looking to upgrade. Like all of the best TVs, it will make a great window on your digital world, and its 4K QLED image will pull you into all of your favorite content. It features a Quantum Processor 4K, which not only presents 4K images sharply and with stunning clarity but is also able to convert older content into 4K using machine-based AI. This will have everything you watch coming to you in the modern clarity of 4K, with HDR technology and a billion colors at your disposal.

When it comes to a new smart TV, one of the most attractive features is, well, its smarts. The convenience of having access to all of your favorite streaming services and hours upon hours of digital content built right into the TV is a huge consideration when it comes to buying a new TV for your home theater, and this Samsung 65-inch smart TV has all of the features you’ll need. It even goes beyond with next-generation apps, streaming services, advanced controls, and voice assistants, and it even makes a great TV for gaming and fast-paced content like sports and action movies, as it has a 120Hz refresh rate and a technology called Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which makes fast-paced content smooth and keeps images from breaking apart.

For just $1,000 at Best Buy right now, you can take home the Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K smart TV. That’s a $200 savings from its regular price of $1,200. Free shipping is included, and in-store pickup is available at most locations.

Editors' Recommendations