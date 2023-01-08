Ends today: Save $200 on this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll rarely get the chance to buy a large QLED 4K TV for less than $1,000, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to purchase the 65-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV for just $900 from Best Buy. The retailer has applied a $200 discount on the TV’s original price of $1,100, but the bargain ends tonight. If you want to take advantage of one of the best QLED TV deals that you can shop today, you’ll have to finalize the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV

The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV’s 65-inch display features QLED technology — Samsung’s calling card that has propelled it to the top of the best TV brands. QLED TVs have an added layer of quantum dots behind their LCD matrix that create increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. Between QLED and OLED TVs, QLED TVs like the Samsung Q70A Series not only have unapparelled brightness, but they also feature longer life span and no risk of burn-in, with better value on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Powering the Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV is the brand’s Quantum Processor 4K, which not only enables 4K Ultra HD resolution, but also upscales everything that you watch into 4K quality. The TV also comes with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature, which minimizes blur and improves clarity for scenes with fast-moving objects. Like the best TVs, the Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV is also a smart TV, with the Tizen platform providing easy access to all of the popular streaming services and supports voice commands through your choice among the built-in digital assistants — Samsung’s Bixby, Amazon’s Alexa, or Google Assistant.

If you’re thinking about investing in TV deals to start the year, Best Buy’s $200 discount on the 65-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV is a highly recommended offer. You’ll only have to pay $900 instead of $1,100, but you’ll need to do so right away because the TV’s price goes back to normal tonight. You won’t regret buying the 65-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV, so you shouldn’t hesitate pushing through with the purchase.

