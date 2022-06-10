Upgrade to a Samsung QLED TV while it’s $300 off

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater, now is your chance. One of the best QLED TV deals we’ve come across is happening at Best Buy right now, where you can get the 65-inch models of the Samsung Q80A Series QLED smart TV for just $1,000. That’s a savings of $300, as it’s typically priced at $1,300. Free shipping is included, a nice additional savings on such a large piece of home theater tech, and discounts on various soundbars are available with your purchase as well.

Samsung is one of the best and most recognized names in the TV business, and it hasn’t gotten there by accident. Many of its TV models are among the best TVs in their respective product categories, and the Samsung 65-inch Q80A Series TV is no different. It is loaded with features that will fit nicely into any home theater arrangement, whether you’re building one from scratch or upgrading a current home theater. Its 4K QLED image will pull you into all of your favorite content. It features a Quantum Processor 4K, which not only presents images sharply and with stunning clarity but it’s also able to convert older content into 4K using machine-based AI. This will have everything you watch coming to you in the modern resolution of 4K, with HDR technology and a billion colors at your viewing disposal.

When it comes to smart TVs, one of the most attractive features is the convenience of modern software. Having access to all of your favorite streaming services and hours upon hours of digital content from within the TV’s software is a huge consideration when it comes to buying a new TV for your home theater, and the Samsung Q80A Series TV has all of the smarts you’ll need. It even goes beyond with next-generation apps, streaming services, advanced controls, and voice assistants. It also makes a great TV for gaming, as it has a 120Hz refresh rate and a technology called Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which makes fast-paced content smooth and keeps images from breaking apart.

This is one of the better Samsung TV deals we’ve come across, and it’s one you should pounce on quickly. For just $1,000 at Best Buy right now, you can take home the 65-inch model of the Samsung Q80A Series QLED smart TV. That’s a savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,300, and you can even grab a discounted soundbar with your purchase as well.

