This Samsung 70-inch 4K TV is $600 at Best Buy for Black Friday

Best Buy Black Friday deals are in full swing at the moment and that includes being able to buy a massive Samsung 70-inch 4K TV for just $600 right now. A huge saving of $150, this is the ideal time to dip into the best Black Friday deals and treat yourself to a new 4K TV for less. Be quick though. At this price, we can’t see stock sticking around for long and you won’t want to miss out.

Offering plenty of features you’d see from the best TVs and coming from one of the best TV brands, this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV is a delight. It uses Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K to ensure that it can provide optimized 4K content and can upscale anything you throw at it. Using direct lit technology, it’s also able to ensure that rows of LEDs are fine tuned to make sure that the contrast between blacks and whites is great. That’s further backed up by PurColor technology which means that color looks fantastically vibrant and lifelike in a way that a regular HD TV simply can’t possibly replicate. Whatever you’re watching is going to look good on this TV, as helped by the extra large screen size, too.

For gamers, a 60Hz refresh rate also means that there’s low input lag so even the fastest of scenes still look great. For everyone else, smart TV functionality courtesy of Samsung’s Tizen operating system means it’s a breeze to navigate whether you’re looking for your favorite streaming service or simply keen to look up the latest news or sports scores.

Normally priced at $750, this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV is down to just $600 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Grab it now while stocks last. You won’t want to miss out on this stunning offer.

Not sure if this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV is for you? There are still plenty of other Black Friday TV deals that are going on right now encompassing every budget and TV size. Alternatively, if your heart is set on this size, we’ve rounded all the best 70-inch TV deals, too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations