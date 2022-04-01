One of the best Samsung QLED TVs is $250 off today

If you think it’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup, it won’t be hard to find TV deals online covering different brands and models. However, if you’ve got the budget for QLED TV deals, it’s highly recommended that you search for Samsung TV deals. You won’t regret going for a display like the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV, which is currently available from Samsung for just $850 after a $250 discount to its original price of $1,100.

The Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV features a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum HDR. If the display will fit your living room, according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, then you’ll be able to enjoy clear details and lifelike images while watching your favorite programs. Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K will upscale all the content that you watch to 4K quality using machine learning, while QLED technology uses quantum dots to increase brightness and help create more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. When comparing QLED vs OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs include longer lifespan and the absence of the risk of burn-in.

The best TVs are smart TVs, and the Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV offers smart capabilities with multiple built-in voice assistants. You can use voice commands with Samsung’s Bixby, Amazon’s Alexa, or Google Assistant for functions such as changing channels, playing music, and controlling other smart home devices. For gamers, the TV also comes with Super Ultrawide GameView for a more immersive gaming experience, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro that eliminates lag, stuttering, and tearing.

Buying a QLED TV for your living room is well within reach with Samsung’s offer for the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $850 for it, as its original price of $1,100 was slashed by $250. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you don’t have time to waste. Get the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for this special price by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations